6 books for kids to savour food and reading

When I found out I was pregnant last year, one of my first thoughts was about food. Since much of my profession depends upon the strength and ability of my gut to withstand spice, new flavours and tastes, I was concerned about what growing a tiny human would do. Thankfully, I managed to eat a whole spectrum of foods over the nine months, without feeling sick and nauseous. Think everything from spicy tofu and Peking duck in Hong Kong to 12-course tasting menus, tandoori crab and even cheesy nachos at Mumbai’s Cream Centre. I happily ate it all while reading about how introducing flavour to your baby in the womb helps develop their palate.
When I found out I was pregnant last year, one of my first thoughts was about food. Since much of my profession depends upon the strength and ability of my gut to withstand spice, new flavours and tastes, I was concerned about what growing a tiny human would do. Thankfully, I managed to eat a whole spectrum of foods over the nine months, without feeling sick and nauseous. Think everything from spicy tofu and Peking duck in Hong Kong to 12-course tasting menus, tandoori crab and even cheesy nachos at Mumbai’s Cream Centre. I happily ate it all while reading about how introducing flavour to your baby in the womb helps develop their palate.
You see, I had this idyllic version in my head of what feeding my baby solids would look like. Sunlight would be streaming in through the window, my little one would be gurgling and smiling, excited to eat everything from bhindi to chicken drumsticks. She would accompany me on my restaurant visits and grow into a love for food. Ah, how naive I was.
You see, I had this idyllic version in my head of what feeding my baby solids would look like. Sunlight would be streaming in through the window, my little one would be gurgling and smiling, excited to eat everything from bhindi to chicken drumsticks. She would accompany me on my restaurant visits and grow into a love for food. Ah, how naive I was.
She’s now nine months old, and mealtimes look very different—food lands up in many unexpected places apart from her tiny, toothless mouth: the floor (much to my dog’s delight), her ears and feet and sometimes, my hair too. We’re following the baby-led weaning approach, a method of introducing solid foods to infants that forgoes pureés and spoon-feeding, and allows them to try safe, appropriately sized finger foods from the start. The idea behind the method is for kids to learn to read their own hunger cues and build a healthy, independent and non-stressful relationship with food.
While this sounds lovely in theory, in reality, the journey has been a messy one that’s tested my patience and taught me some unexpected lessons along the way. Some of these lessons, I’ll admit, have even come from the kiddie books I’ve been reading to my little one to introduce her to food. Thanks to these books, I’ve been served reminders to trust the process, be okay with giving up control and most importantly, embrace messiness. For those looking to raise kids with a love for reading and food, I strongly recommend these delightful reads:
INDESTRUCTIBLES: BABY LET’S EAT!
This one wins on texture. The books in the Indestructibles series are true to name, being rip-proof, waterproof, and non-toxic. I’ve rolled it into a diaper bag to keep my little one entertained mid-flight or while I chatted with a pal over chai. This one helps ease kids into story time, introducing them to the concept of differently coloured foods. It’s been chewed on, drooled on and has survived innumerable washes.
BOYS DON’T FRY
I first bought this for a friend’s three-year-old son, and it fast became his favourite book. My little one is still tiny, but I can’t wait to introduce her to this endearing picture book by Kimberly Lee about Jin, a young Malaysian boy who defies gender expectations by joining his grandmother in the kitchen to whip up a Lunar New Year feast. With delightful illustrations by Charlene Chua of a traditional Nyonya kitchen, Boys Don’t Fry celebrates family, culture, and teaches young kids to follow their gut—literally and figuratively.
KIKI AND HER SINGING, DANCING FOOD
Ideal for picky eaters, this sweet tale by Samira Sood follows Kiki, a little girl with a serious preference for treats over healthy food. But when her fruits, vegetables, grains and milk come to life as a colourful cast of singing, dancing characters, they set out to change her mind. With a good dose of humour, Kiki makes nutrition feel less like a lesson and more like a fun adventure, and taught me to approach mealtime with more joy and less stress.
A SILLY STORY OF BONDAPALLI
I bought this one for my then four-year-old nephews earlier and absolutely loved reading it to them. This wonderfully silly tale by Shamim Padamsee follows a prince who has no interest in food until the royal cook introduces him to a hot, golden bonda: crisp on the outside, and pillow soft within. Soon, the prince can’t get enough, setting off a rollicking adventure that gets increasingly ridiculous as it unfolds. As the prince discovers the delights of a crisply fried bonda all on his own, I was reminded to stay open-minded and follow my Little One’s cues, to give her the space and time to discover what’s on her plate.
TSOMO AND THE MOMO
Niveditha Subramaniam’s little ode to the momo is a deliciously playful story about the magical, transportive abilities of food, and how one bite can carry us on an adventure filled with flavour and fun. Subramaniam’s watercolour pencil illustrations add to the sensory appeal, creating a warm picture book that celebrates the simple joy of food.
TOMATOES FOR NEELA
I’ve bought this for a friend’s six-year-old daughter and can’t wait for my baby to grow up and enjoy this thoughtful story that made me think about food as legacy and what we pass on to the next generation. Written by Padma Lakshmi with beautiful illustrations by Juana Martinez-Neal, the book follows Neela, who loves cooking with her Amma and recording their family recipes in a notebook. It’s a tender celebration of family, food and the connections that recipes can carry across generations.
Smitha Menon (@smitha.men) is a food journalist and the host of the Big Food Energy podcast.