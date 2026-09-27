6 books for kids to savour food and reading

When I found out I was pregnant last year, one of my first thoughts was about food. Since much of my profession depends upon the strength and ability of my gut to withstand spice, new flavours and tastes, I was concerned about what growing a tiny human would do. Thankfully, I managed to eat a whole spectrum of foods over the nine months, without feeling sick and nauseous. Think everything from spicy tofu and Peking duck in Hong Kong to 12-course tasting menus, tandoori crab and even cheesy nachos at Mumbai’s Cream Centre. I happily ate it all while reading about how introducing flavour to your baby in the womb helps develop their palate.