Discover the sweet legacy of Cowboy Cookies: A 1940s chocolate delight
SummaryA slice of food history and recipe for Cowboy Cookie with chocolate and oatmeal
Chocolate: A global history is an essential guide for writers, researchers and food afionados about the long winding story of how chocolate travelled from the early Americas to the present day. Authors Sarah Moss and Alexader Badenoch write that evidence of cocoa has been found from the Olmec-era, pre-Classic Maya sites in Belize. The book explores how colonisers brought cocoa to India, why it became a symbol of indulgence and came to be regarded as an aphrodisiac despite no conclusive proof.
The book was released last month by Pan Macmillan, and here’s an excerpt of a recipe with a side of history.