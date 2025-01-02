Discover the sweet legacy of Cowboy Cookies: A 1940s chocolate delight

The following recipe, the ‘Cowboy Cookie’, shows a further adaptation of the chocolate chip cookie into us national fantasy, with the addition of oatmeal somehow adding connotations of frontier life. They have been the Badenoch family recipe since grandmother Edith Badenoch spotted it in a women’s magazine in the late 1940s. It is an economical recipe very much of its time – it’s hard to imagine a recipe these days leading off with shortening. The ‘cowboy’ moniker also proved useful in persuading children who were sceptical about having their cookie recipe stretched with oatmeal.