The best of festive menus for a jolly good Christmas

Our festive food calendar is looking bright and delicious. Take your pick from our selection of Christmas menus and meals from across the country.

Chef Heena Punwani's festive goodies at Maska Bakery in Mumbai are everything sweet dreams are made of. Inspired by a Bombay Christmas, her menu is a delicious blend of the old and the new. The Maska Christmas cake is lighter, is baked with rum-soaked fruits and nuts, and comes in a Bundt shape and a Gingerbread House Cake. The stollen is deliciously addictive, infused with holiday flavours of rich almond marzipan. The Rum Ball Bauble is a croissant sphere filled with liquid rum ball cake and chocolate mousse. What's more, the Goan Christmas Rose Cookies are made with 70% dark chocolate and sprinkles.

Order via Airmenus/maskabakery or on Swiggy/Zomato.

View full Image Pure Kitchen.

Looking for holiday desserts that are indulgent and yet thoughtfully curated with clean, wholesome ingredients? Pure Kitchen in Mumbai has lots going on with their Honey Citrus and Berry Millet Cakes, Protein Chocolate Mousse, Iced Strawberry Matcha, Vietnamese Cold Coffee, Hot Peppermint Mocha and Honey Cinnamon Cappuccino. It may be the season of excess, but with healthy eating on top of everybody's minds, this is a menu that offers a mindful balance.

Gulmohar Bungalow, Deonar Farm Road, opposite Raj Kapoor Bungalow, BS Ambedkar Nagar, Chembur, Mumbai.

View full Image Scarlett House.

Scarlett House in Mumbai is celebrating the festive month with a Christmas spread curated by Joyce Arora, a home cook, storyteller, and actor Malaika Arora’s mother. There are starters and small plates — roasted chestnut soup with crème fraîche, fried fish and baby dry potatoes, and Pepper chicken bites. The mains are Buff fry and roast chicken, pork vindaloo with ghee rice, red wine mutton and chorizo pulao. Round off your meal with rum-soaked Christmas cake, kalkals and marzipan, just how her family made them every year during Christmas.

Red Bungalow, 3, Pali Rd, opposite Yellow Rose Building, Pali Village, Bandra (W), Mumbai.

View full Image Triple chocolate panetonne.

What's Christmas without the comfort of sugar and spices? TwentySeven Bakehouse in Mumbai is going all out with their Christmas offerings — the classic Italian dome-shaped cake panettones (raisin and candied orange and a triple chocolate panettone), Christmas fruit cake, German stollen, sweet minced pies and cookie tins. There are nougats, fruit n' nut crisps, spiced gingerbread to pack for friends and family.

Order via Swiggy/Zomato, or from their stores in Bandra, Napean Sea Road and Mahalaxmi.

View full Image Hosa.

Ring in the festivities with a menu that brings the flavours of Christmas from the southern states in Goa. At Hosa, the south Indian restaurant in Siolim, chef Harish Rao will whip up dishes such as Patchakari Cutlet made with seasonal vegetables, and Prawn Kizhi cooked in a banana leaf pouch with onions. There are spiced curries laced with coconut and raw mango such as Manga Mappas and Kadala Curry with Vattayappam, Kozhi Malli Pirlan and Chemmeen Moilee from Kerala.

HOSA Restaurant & Bar, At Irada Home, Near St. Anthony’s Church, Vaddy, Siolim - Bardez, North Goa.

View full Image Toscano.

It's a Tuscan-inspired holiday menu at Toscano featuring fresh salads, pastas and turkey feasts. Some of the signatures include Granny Smith, Strawberry & Brie Salad, Sweet Potato & Ricotta Gnocchi, and a traditional Christmas pudding. The turkey menu includes the traditional grand roast turkey dinner, Turkey Piccata Milanese, a blend of Italian-American flavours, and turkey pizza.

Available across their outlets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR.

View full Image Dramique.

Dramique is known for its live and immersive performances, and what they call as ‘theatrical fine dining’. For Christmas, the Delhi restaurant is going to bring in the festive spirit of the Greek islands blending it with the charm and nostalgia of the legendary pop group ABBA's hits. The musical is a tribute to their iconic songs enacted by vocalists and dancers, and is paired with Mediterranean menu of glazed and roasted poultry, Greek mezzes, and indulgent chocolate-berry-almond desserts. There are also cocktails and mulled wine whisked with warm spices and citrus.

The Grand, PLOT NO-2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

