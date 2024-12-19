Maska Bakery, Mumbai If you can’t have enough of gingerbread cookies, make a Christmas wreath with them; turn croissants into bows stuffed with nutmeg-vanilla bean pastry cream, and give achappams (rose cookies) a modern spin by dipping them in mint chocolate. These are a few of the many Christmas treats—including a selection of indulgent strawberry cakes—at Mumbai’s Maska Bakery.

TwentySeven Bake House, Mumbai The city has sea of choices, but a few things stand out. Case in point, the heartwarming cookie tin by TwentySeven Bakehouse. It’s a box of decadence with florentines, vanilla kipferl cookies, chocolate chip pecan cookies, buttery shortbread and delish raspberry linzer cookies.

Also read: Fair isle jumper is the centuries-old festive sweater Sapa, Mysuru The German baker Dina Weber set up a cozy bakery in Mysuru that delivers traditional Christmas treats pan-India. Her stollen is a superstar, but there are others like the classic panettone and gingerbread cookies wrapped in tradition and sealed in a nostalgia-infused tin box meant for keeps.

Dough As You Like, Kolkata The Kolkata bakery has a collection of cakes that capture the Yuletide spirit. There’s a good old fruit Loaf with an eggless option, traditional Plum Cake, choco almond cake, classic Dundee, and season special strawberry almond Cake, among many other delicious baked goodies.

Bombay Sweet Shop, pan India The contemporary mithai brand has festive treats with a twist that can be shipped pan India. Spiced chocolate go into their coffee choco popular barks and bon bons. Their festive box has a coconut dessert from the Anglo Indian community with a modern spin. They have added lemon to brighten up the flavour. The Chocolate Rum Ball brings together chocolate cake, dark chocolate ganache, rum essence, and cherry jam and the Dark Choco Biscoff Gingerbread Man reimagines the traditional cookie with dark chocolate, stuffed with Biscoff praline, and topped with malai peda.