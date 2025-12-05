What to eat and shop from Christmas markets in Europe

Nevertheless, the concept grew and spread all over Europe and beyond. Today there are estimated to be thousands that spring up during the holiday season, with Germany alone hosting close to 3,000. From the end of November to the beginning of January, central squares across European towns and cities turn into fairytale scenes. With this humungous number, each market vies to be different, spanning the gamut from traditional and historical to modern and fantasy-like. Apart from the myriad other attractions, it is the food that is an absolute delight.