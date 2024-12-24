The tables at Slink & Bardon in Pune are laden with feasts of half roast chicken with crispy roast potatoes, Asian green beans with truffle jus, pan-seared duck with sunchoke purée alongside smoked fig chutney and cranberry mustard jus. Vegetarians can indulge in the XXX Mac & Cheese, made with four cheeses, black garlic, and truffle oil, crispy zucchini and eggplant lasagna layered with pista pesto and parmesan, and the deviled avocado stuffed with an asparagus-water chestnut mix and topped with potato chips. Wash them down with festive-special cocktails such as Cielo Old Fashioned with Patrón El Cielo Tequila, Santa’s Cosmo with Grey Goose Vodka, Apple Pie Sour with Dewar’s 12 YO Whisky, and more. To take the indulgence notches higher, there’s hot chocolate too.