Christmas menus to celebrate the season of joy

Slink & Bardot, Mumbai
The tables at Slink & Bardon in Pune are laden with feasts of half roast chicken with crispy roast potatoes, Asian green beans with truffle jus, pan-seared duck with sunchoke purée alongside smoked fig chutney and cranberry mustard jus. Vegetarians can indulge in the XXX Mac & Cheese, made with four cheeses, black garlic, and truffle oil, crispy zucchini and eggplant lasagna layered with pista pesto and parmesan, and the deviled avocado stuffed with an asparagus-water chestnut mix and topped with potato chips. Wash them down with festive-special cocktails such as Cielo Old Fashioned with Patrón El Cielo Tequila, Santa’s Cosmo with Grey Goose Vodka, Apple Pie Sour with Dewar’s 12 YO Whisky, and more. To take the indulgence notches higher, there’s hot chocolate too.
La Gioia, Bengaluru
The Italian restaurant in Indiranagar has a curated a five-course menu for Christmas eve. These include the classic Bruschetta Classica con Pomodori Ciliegini, Crepes con Stracotto di Pollo e Formaggio su Vellutata di Pomodoro (stuffed pasta and meat stew) served in a tomato soup; Involtini di Manzo con Asparagi e Fondo Bruno su Polenta Taragna (tender meat rolls, paired with rich polenta); and vegetarians can pick the Crepes Spinaci e Ricotta su Salsa di Pomodoro (traditional Cannelloni paired with house-made tomato sauce). End the meal Tronchetto di Natale, the celebratory Yule log dessert.
Novotel Goa
The Panjim hotel has a delightful Christmas brunch with roast suckling pig and traditional Goan Christmas specialities alongside sushi bar to add variety. There’s a plethora of sweet treats to choose from including plum cake, Christmas pudding with orange and Brandy Butter, Orange mousse with candied Oranges and Biscotti and pumpkin pie. Pair your coffee with traditional Goan festive treats from a selection of bebinca, dodol (coconut and jaggery sweets), kormolas (sugar coated crispy snacks) and bolinhas (coconut cookies).
