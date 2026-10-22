Make these chutneys using seasonal flowers from across India

Tengamora chutney Tengamora, in Assamese, refers to the ruby-red calyces of the roselle plant. Tart and vividly coloured, these flowers are prized in Assamese and other northeastern kitchens for their ability to lift flavours and aid digestion. This chutney pairs their natural tang with warming spices and just a hint of sweetness, creating a vibrant preserve that works beautifully with rice, roti or as a relish alongside grilled or Northeast-style smoked pork dishes. A regional favourite, it celebrates the rich biodiversity of the Eastern Himalaya.

Yield ~3⁄4 cup (200 ml)

Time 30 min

Serves 4

Ingredients • 2 cups fresh roselle calyces (sepals only, cleaned and trimmed)

• 1 tbsp cold-pressed mustard oil

• 1 tsp paanch phoron

• 1–2 dried red chillies, broken

• 1⁄2 tsp freshly grated ginger

• 1⁄4 tsp turmeric powder

• 1⁄4 tsp red chilli powder (adjust to taste)

• 3 tbsp jaggery (or sugar, if preferred)

• Salt, to taste

• 125 ml water (as needed)

Method 1. Rinse the roselle thoroughly and pat dry. Discard the seed pods and use only the fleshy red calyces.

2. Heat the mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the paanch phoron and allow the seeds to splutter. Add the dried chillies and ginger, sautéing for about 30 seconds, until fragrant.

3. Add the roselle calyces and sauté for 2–3 minutes.

4. Sprinkle in the turmeric and red chilli powder, then add the jaggery, salt and water.

5. Simmer over a low heat for 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chutney thickens to a jammy consistency and the calyces are soft but not mushy.

6. Remove from the heat, allow to cool and transfer to a clean glass jar. Refrigerated, it keeps well for up to one week.

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View full Image View full Image Book cover.

Buransh ki chutney (Himalayan rhododendron chutney)

Bursting with the wild perfume of the Himalayas, this chutney is a seasonal delicacy made from the vivid crimson flowers of the edible rhododendron species. Native to the forested slopes of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim, buransh is both a culinary treasure and a long-revered folk remedy. Only the correct edible variety should be used—bitter-tasting or unfamiliar rhododendron species must be avoided, as some can be mildly toxic.

Yield ~1 cup (250 ml)

Time 25 min

Serves 4

Ingredients • 11⁄2 cups fresh buransh petals, cleaned and destalked

• 1 tbsp cold-pressed mustard oil

• 1⁄2 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 dried red chilli

• 1 green chilli, finely chopped

• 1⁄2 inch fresh ginger, grated

• 1⁄2 cup onions, finely chopped

• 1⁄4 tsp black salt

• 1⁄2 tsp salt (or to taste)

• 11⁄2 tbsp jaggery or raw cane sugar

• 1 tbsp fresh lime juice (optional)

• Water, as needed

Method 1. Rinse the rhododendron petals thoroughly to remove pollen or dust. Pat dry.

2. Heat the mustard oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and dried red chilli, and allow them to crackle.

3. Add the ginger, green chilli and onions, and sauté briefly until aromatic.

4. Add the rhododendron petals and cook gently for 3–4 minutes, until softened.

5. Stir in the black salt, regular salt, jaggery and a splash of water. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5–6 minutes, until the petals break down and the mixture becomes glossy and jam-like.

6. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Blend to a coarse or smooth chutney, as preferred. Add the lime juice if a brighter tang is desired.

7. Serve at room temperature with parathas, plain rice or as part of a mountain- style thali.

View full Image View full Image Vepampoo thogayal or neem flower chutney. ( Sudha G. Tilak )

Vepampoo thogayal (neem flower chutney)

This traditional Tamil thogayal is made with vepampoo, or dried neem flowers, a bitter, medicinally revered ingredient in South Indian kitchens. Often prepared as part of post-festival detox meals, it was served by Amma during Madras summers to ‘cleanse the tummy’ while I was home on school holidays. Gently bitter, earthy and grounding, vepampoo thogayal becomes a soulful expression of ancient food wisdom when paired with hot rice and a spoonful of ghee.

Yield 1 cup (250 ml)

Time 20 min

Serves 4

Ingredients • 2 tbsp vepampoo (dried neem flowers)

• 2 tsp ghee

• 1 tbsp urad dal

• 1 tsp chana dal

• 2 dried red chillies (adjust to taste)

• 1⁄4 tsp black peppercorns

A marble-sized ball of tamarind or

1 tsp thick tamarind paste

• 1⁄4 tsp asafoetida

• Salt, to taste

• 2 tbsp freshly grated coconut

• Water, as needed

Method 1. In a small kadhai, dry-roast the neem flowers over a low flame until aromatic and lightly browned. Do not burn. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, heat the ghee. Add the urad dal and chana dal, and fry until golden. Add the red chillies, black pepper and asafoetida.

3. Add the tamarind and coconut; stir gently for 30 seconds.

4. Transfer all the roasted ingredients, along with the neem flowers and salt, to a mixer jar. Add a little water and grind to a coarse thogayal consistency.

5. Best enjoyed with warm rice and a drizzle of ghee. Can also be paired with kanji or curd rice.

Konnapoo thogayal (laburnum chutney)

This seasonal chutney is made with the bright yellow flowers of the laburnum tree. Known as amaltas in Hindi and konnapoo in Tamil and Malayalam, these edible blossoms appear in rituals and festive cooking in parts of Kerala. The chutney was inspired during a summer drive past laburnum-lined streets in Gurgaon, when the trees were in full bloom. Here, the mildly sweet floral petals are combined with earthy lentils, coconut and gentle spice to make a light chutney that pairs well with rice or roti.

Yield ~3⁄4 cup (200 ml)

Time 20 min

Serves 4

Ingredients • 1 cup fresh laburnum petals, cleaned

• 1⁄2 cup freshly grated coconut

• 1 tbsp roasted chana dal

• 2 green chillies (adjust to taste)

• 1⁄2 inch fresh ginger

• 1⁄2 tsp tamarind paste or a small marble-sized piece of tamarind

• 1⁄2 tsp jaggery

• 1⁄2 tsp salt (or to taste)

• 1⁄4 cup water (adjust for consistency)

For tempering

• 1 tsp neutral oil

• 1⁄2 tsp mustard seeds

• 1 sprig curry leaves

• 1 dried red chilli

Method 1. Rinse the konnapoo petals gently, discarding any stamens or stalks.

2. In a pan over low heat, gently sauté the petals, grated coconut, roasted chana dal, green chillies, ginger, tamarind, jaggery and salt for 1–2 minutes, taking care not to scorch the petals. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

3. Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add a little water and grind to a coarse or smooth chutney, as preferred.

4. For the tempering, heat the oil in a small pan. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter, then add the curry leaves and dried red chilli. Pour this over the chutney and mix well.

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