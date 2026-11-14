Why you should be drinking this new Bordeaux young and chilled

She dismantled another widespread belief: that Bordeaux wine is always structured, full-bodied and complex. This idea is not wrong, just limited, she said. “That description may apply to some of Bordeaux’s most famous PDOs like Medoc and particularly certain classified growths and prestigious estates, but it does not represent the full diversity of Bordeaux wines. Bordeaux produces red, white and rosé wines, and within Bordeaux reds themselves there is a wide range of styles: from fresh, fruit-driven and approachable wines to more intense, structured and age-worthy expressions. So, Bordeaux already has the grape varieties, the know-how and the diversity of styles to produce different expressions. Bordeaux Claret is not asking producers to do something contrary to the identity of Bordeaux; it is simply defining more precisely one particular style within that diversity,” she emphasized.