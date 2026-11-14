Why you should be drinking this new Bordeaux young and chilled

I recently joined a webinar on ‘New Expressions of Bordeaux’ and listened to experts introduce new initiatives. One caught my attention: a new category of Bordeaux red wine. Named Bordeaux Claret, this red, fruity, relatively light-bodied wine, low in tannin, was intended to be served chilled and enjoyed young.
I recently joined a webinar on ‘New Expressions of Bordeaux’ and listened to experts introduce new initiatives. One caught my attention: a new category of Bordeaux red wine. Named Bordeaux Claret, this red, fruity, relatively light-bodied wine, low in tannin, was intended to be served chilled and enjoyed young.
It is no secret that wine sales worldwide are under pressure, with falling sales attributed to everything from international conflict to economic pressures, and most especially, to younger generations turning away from alcohol. Was the world-famous wine region, synonymous with historic chateaux and cellar-worthy wines, attempting a marketing coup by introducing Bordeaux Claret? This, as per official sources, was a wine you could pop open after a day at work: at 10-12 degrees Celsius straight from the fridge, and sip immediately. A remarkable pivot in style.
It is no secret that wine sales worldwide are under pressure, with falling sales attributed to everything from international conflict to economic pressures, and most especially, to younger generations turning away from alcohol. Was the world-famous wine region, synonymous with historic chateaux and cellar-worthy wines, attempting a marketing coup by introducing Bordeaux Claret? This, as per official sources, was a wine you could pop open after a day at work: at 10-12 degrees Celsius straight from the fridge, and sip immediately. A remarkable pivot in style.
Stéphanie Sinoquet, managing director of the Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur Growers’ Union, the body that initiated the Bordeaux Claret designation within the Bordeaux PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) specifications, says this is not a marketing campaign. Bordeaux Claret was being given a defined and legally regulated status within Bordeaux PDO. From the 2025 vintage onwards, wines using the designation must comply with specific technical requirements.
“Already, around 40 winemakers in Bordeaux have committed to producing Bordeaux Claret from the 2025 vintage, representing more than 16,000 hectolitres, with an estimated two million bottles expected to reach the market within the following two years,” she said.
A HINT OF HISTORY
The rapidly warming world has welcomed light, chilled wines. “Claret is a regulated ‘mention traditionnelle’ (an official, government-protected phrase used on product labels), not a new appellation or product,” she says. In fact, the very word ‘Claret’ has heritage value in the Bordeaux region, going back centuries. The initiative by the Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur Wine Growers’ Union merely tapped into this long-standing narrative, undertook the consultation process and worked on the specs. “The objective is therefore both historical and forward-looking: to revive the original meaning of Claret—a lighter, clearer style of red wine, to be produced using modern winemaking techniques and precise technical specifications.”
Drinkers interested in seeking it out on retail shelves must look for ‘Bordeaux’ as the primary appellation with ‘Claret’ written alongside, on the bottle.
Today, ‘claret’ is widely used by the British to refer to Bordeaux red wines. But ‘Bordeaux Claret’ is far from a British term adopted by the Bordelais, Sinoquet explained. When Eleanor of Aquitaine married Henry Plantagenet (later Henry II of England) in 1152, the British love affair with claret (spelled with a small C) from Bordeaux began. At the time, the wine was a pale, clear, light-bodied red, a vinum clarum. From the 18th century onwards, the word gradually became associated with all Bordeaux reds, now being made in a richer, fuller and more structured style—a wine the British continued to call “claret.” So, far from adopting a British marketing term, this was taking a page out of history—the revival of the original pale light-bodied Bordeaux claret in a new era, she said.
She dismantled another widespread belief: that Bordeaux wine is always structured, full-bodied and complex. This idea is not wrong, just limited, she said. “That description may apply to some of Bordeaux’s most famous PDOs like Medoc and particularly certain classified growths and prestigious estates, but it does not represent the full diversity of Bordeaux wines. Bordeaux produces red, white and rosé wines, and within Bordeaux reds themselves there is a wide range of styles: from fresh, fruit-driven and approachable wines to more intense, structured and age-worthy expressions. So, Bordeaux already has the grape varieties, the know-how and the diversity of styles to produce different expressions. Bordeaux Claret is not asking producers to do something contrary to the identity of Bordeaux; it is simply defining more precisely one particular style within that diversity,” she emphasized.
A DIVERSE REGION
Sinoquet underlined the fact that Bordeaux has always been a diverse wine region capable of producing a wide range of styles. “In the 12th century, Bordeaux was famous for its lighter red wines. Later, styles evolved. Consumer tastes evolved. Winemaking evolved. Markets evolved. And Bordeaux evolved with them.”
So, she countered, which moment in history should we choose as the “real” Bordeaux? The Bordeaux of the 12th century? The Bordeaux of the 18th century? The Bordeaux of the 20th century?
“The truth is that Bordeaux has always adapted, century after century, while remaining Bordeaux. That is precisely its strength. Bordeaux is not defined by one colour, one style, one level of tannin or one way of drinking wine. It is defined by an origin, a terroir, grape varieties, know-how and an extraordinary capacity for diversity.”
The primary driver is clearly consumer relevance, in particular the need to reconnect with younger drinkers and the need to adapt to contemporary drinking occasions.
But the underlying consumer trends of today—lighter styles, freshness, flexibility and more informal drinking occasions—are not simply a passing fad. The marketing is certainly there—Bordeaux, like every other major wine region today, seeks new drinkers, new occasions and new relevance. But underneath the modern packaging and youthful marketing campaign is an old style of wine, now re-defined and reimagined for the contemporary drinker.
So, the question, then, is not whether Bordeaux has morphed into something else. It is whether wine drinkers are ready to accept this new, reimagined profile of Bordeaux.
Ruma Singh is a Bengaluru-based wine and travel writer.