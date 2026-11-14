Why you should be drinking this new Bordeaux young and chilled

It is no secret that wine sales worldwide are under pressure, with falling sales attributed to everything from international conflict to economic pressures, and most especially, to younger generations turning away from alcohol. Was the world-famous wine region, synonymous with historic chateaux and cellar-worthy wines, attempting a marketing coup by introducing Bordeaux Claret? This, as per official sources, was a wine you could pop open after a day at work: at 10-12 degrees Celsius straight from the fridge, and sip immediately. A remarkable pivot in style.