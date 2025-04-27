Why classic cocktails will never go out of style
SummaryIndia’s discovery of inventive cocktails sidelined classics such as the Negroni and the Martini. Are they poised for a comeback?
If the fictional British spy James Bond were to seek a drink in India in 2025, he might find himself sipping an olive-oil washed, clarified Martini with a caviar-topped cracker as its edible garnish.
The sun is shining over the Indian bartend-ing community, with a slew of bars command-ing the attention of the international hospitality fraternity. As exciting as this is, the trade-off is a pronounced difficulty in finding timeless tipples aka classic cocktails dating back to pre-Prohibition era—such as Old Fashioned, Manhattan and Sidecar—defined by their simple use of ingredients and fundamental mixing techniques like shaking and stirring.