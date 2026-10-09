The buzziest new cocktail bars and restaurants to check out in Chandigarh

But is the city ready to look beyond Punjabi food? Homegrown restaurant entrepreneurs are certainly betting that the city wants more experimentation and contemporary hospitality. “I have been in the industry for over 16 years, and it’s only after the pandemic that I have seen the city’s tastes truly evolve away from butter chicken and towards more varied fare,” says Ankush Arora, who opened Colaba Canteen last year. It’s an ode to the classic Irani cafes of Mumbai: red-checkered tablecloths and bentwood chairs, with a menu of pav bhaji, akuri, berry pulao, dhansak, and other Bombay classics. Arora also runs a handful of other restaurants in the city, including the Delhi dhaba-style Lodhi Bhawan and the south Indian joint Malleshwaram—neatly hedging his bets across both nostalgia and novelty.