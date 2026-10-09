The buzziest new cocktail bars and restaurants to check out in Chandigarh

Chandigarh is a very small city, so to draw in locals over and over is a challenge,” says Akshay Verma, co-founder and managing director of VTC Group, a Chandigarh-based hospitality company that operates the rooftop bar Tulum, the pan-Asian restaurant Tin Tin, and the all-day cafe TuBu. The restaurateur recently opened an Italian restaurant called Tremor and revamped an existing bar, The Back Room, into a retro-chic cocktail lounge.
Chandigarh is a very small city, so to draw in locals over and over is a challenge,” says Akshay Verma, co-founder and managing director of VTC Group, a Chandigarh-based hospitality company that operates the rooftop bar Tulum, the pan-Asian restaurant Tin Tin, and the all-day cafe TuBu. The restaurateur recently opened an Italian restaurant called Tremor and revamped an existing bar, The Back Room, into a retro-chic cocktail lounge.
It’s a pour-only bar, that is—there’s no shaking, stirring, and behind-the-counter theatre. Instead, cocktails are pre-batched to precise recipes, many of which involve techniques such as fat-washing, cryo-filtration, long infusion, etc. In Chandigarh, where the bar culture largely revolves around whisky and beer, The Back Room seems like an ambitious gamble.
It’s a pour-only bar, that is—there’s no shaking, stirring, and behind-the-counter theatre. Instead, cocktails are pre-batched to precise recipes, many of which involve techniques such as fat-washing, cryo-filtration, long infusion, etc. In Chandigarh, where the bar culture largely revolves around whisky and beer, The Back Room seems like an ambitious gamble.
Chandigarh was designed as a modern administrative city. It has no dense historic core or years-old culture of cafes, restaurants, and bazaars spilling into public life. This urban planning has also meant a compact cityscape, with a familiar roster of restaurants dominating the eating-out culture rather than a steady stream of new openings. Dining has long revolved around a handful of old-school institutions that have become part of the city’s collective memory, from Pal Dhaba and Swagath to Indian Coffee House and Sindhi Sweets, where generations of locals return for familiar food.
Eating out is also less ingrained in the city’s social fabric. Given Chandigarh’s generously sized houses and spacious plots, entertaining friends and family at home is usually the default option. Rajan Sethi, managing director of Bright Hospitality, deftly channelled this vibe when he opened the Chandigarh outpost of Ikk Panjab last year.
The restaurant unfolds much like a lived-in house would—an open, tree-filled courtyard surrounded by multiple rooms dotted with personal artefacts and old family photographs. The cuisine focuses on the recipes, ingredients, and cooking traditions of undivided Punjab. “Chandigarh felt like a natural choice for Ikk Panjab,” says Sethi. “The city has a deep connection with Punjabi culture, food, and identity, and there is a genuine understanding and appreciation of the cuisine here. But it was also a test for us, bringing that food to the heart of Punjab and putting the idea to its most discerning audience.”
But is the city ready to look beyond Punjabi food? Homegrown restaurant entrepreneurs are certainly betting that the city wants more experimentation and contemporary hospitality. “I have been in the industry for over 16 years, and it’s only after the pandemic that I have seen the city’s tastes truly evolve away from butter chicken and towards more varied fare,” says Ankush Arora, who opened Colaba Canteen last year. It’s an ode to the classic Irani cafes of Mumbai: red-checkered tablecloths and bentwood chairs, with a menu of pav bhaji, akuri, berry pulao, dhansak, and other Bombay classics. Arora also runs a handful of other restaurants in the city, including the Delhi dhaba-style Lodhi Bhawan and the south Indian joint Malleshwaram—neatly hedging his bets across both nostalgia and novelty.
A short distance from Colaba Canteen is Back to Source, a plant-filled space that takes its cues from the city’s iconic Brutalist architecture, incorporating Le Corbusier-inspired columns, modified Chandigarh chairs, and sculptural concrete forms. Opened in mid-2020 by Chandigarh locals Puja and Munish Aggarwal, the restaurant is known for its classic north Indian and continental cuisine alongside a strong coffee programme, an artisanal bakery, and a cocktail menu. “Our USP is that we source organic produce via our tie-ups with the local farmers, which attracts wellness and health-conscious customers in the city,” says Puja. In the past couple of years, the Aggarwals have expanded further, opening a cafe and a QSR concept called Chhota Banaras that focuses on street food and sweets.
The trend of supper clubs is also picking up in the city. Started in 2024 by school friends Tarini Gupta and Samiksha Chaudhary, Seré Supper Club alternates between Chandigarh and Gurugram. Gupta, a trained chef, returned to her home city after a nine-month stint at the California-cuisine restaurant Americano in Mumbai keen to pursue her own path.
“Samiksha likes hosting and bringing people together and I wanted a space where I could start creating food again, incorporating things I had learnt in Mumbai and Barcelona (in a culinary course). When we started our supper club, nobody in the city was doing it, but now people are trying to replicate the concept,” she says. The fare is usually global and the monthly supper club hosts about six to eight people.
This appetite for experimentation is evident not just in new formats, but in the way existing spaces are being reimagined. At the (re)launch of The Back Room, I sit at the dramatic racetrack-shaped bar. A black lacquer canopy with brass circuitry looms above, while fluted brass details and backlit wall panels bring added drama. Designed by French architect Jean-Louis Deniot, the bar could be at home anywhere, from Mumbai to Milan to Melbourne. The cocktails are labelled by three-digit codes, a nod to the city’s numbered sectors and structured grid. Technically ambitious yet unfussy, the drinks lean towards the sweeter end of the spectrum. Beverage director Tanka Gurung puts this down to the city’s tastes.
It’s a balancing act Chandigarh’s new hospitality ventures will have to reckon with—broadening the city’s palate without losing the diners they need to return. The recent flurry of openings suggests there is an appetite for change, but whether that translates into a lasting shift in how the city eats, drinks, and socialises remains to be seen.
Where to dine in Chandigarh
Back to Source:From lunch to coffee to sundowners, this inviting space has you sorted; try the mutton beetroot kosha and dal makhni.
OvenFresh: An old Chandigarh favourite, this multi-cuisine restaurant is known for its generous portions of Continental and pan-Asian fare; the sizzlers are a go-to.
Backpackers Cafe:Head to this laidback travel cafe for all-day breakfast; the eggs benedict and cold coffee are worth ordering.
Café De Piccolo:This cosy spot does a broad mix of Italian and Continental dishes; their thin-crust pizzas are particularly popular.
TuBu:Plunge into this verdant jungle-like setting for juicy burgers, matcha (or ube) lattes, and decadent desserts.
Prachi Joshi is a Mumbai-based travel and food writer.