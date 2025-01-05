Where to go for a bar crawl in Sri Lanka right now
SummaryThe tiny island nation is opening up to visitors with an array of cocktail bars that straddles all kinds of tourist’s expectations
After multiple calamitous events such as the mass protests against the then-government in 2022 fuelled by the worst economic crisis in the country and the looming shadow of the 2019 Easter bombings, the tear-shaped island is showing signs of rebound.
For tourists, nowhere is this more pronounced than the nation’s burgeoning F&B industry. It is emerging as a dining destination to serve diverse palates. The country’s bar scene is still at a nascent stage, but there are world class menus with a burst of local flavour driven by an infectious spirit of reclaiming their nation’s glory days. Here are five drinking places in Sri Lanka that you must add to your itinerary.