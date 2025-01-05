Where to go for a bar crawl in Sri Lanka right now

With slight trepidation, I ordered The Great Wave from the weekly menu with contrasting flavours that include gin, watermelon, sriracha, nori and bitters. “Only for the brave," the caption reads at the end. Handy leaves the crowded kade, goes behind the bar to whip it up and wins me over with the first sip that balances the sweetness of the watermelon with the slight heat of sriracha and a mild bitter aftertaste mixed with the gin’s botanicals.