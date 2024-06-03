Why new bar menus have no classic cocktails
SummarySeveral bartenders are dropping classic cocktails in favour of new drinks that show off their talent and local ingredients
When Soka, a 38-seater cocktail bar, opened its doors in Bengaluru in November 2023, a blackboard next to the bar counter carried an interesting message—“No LIITs (Long Island iced teas) will be served". The menu at Soka has no classic cocktails, instead it focuses on meticulously curated and created libations.
Classic cocktails such as the Martini, Old Fashioned, Negroni, Manhattan and Gimlet have stood the test of time. The ingredient quantity, mixing technique and temperature are sacrosanct, and bartenders master them before they’re ready to serve. Though these drinks are well-loved, customers often want a riff on them—such as a barrel-aged Negroni, Chocolate Manhattan or Mango Martini, drinks that are not considered “a classic". These 2.0 cocktails are increasingly popular with guests, and bartenders are flexing their mixology prowess by introducing regional ingredients as well. They are boldly leaving classics off the menu to serve these drinks that answer the ultimate guest question: What’s new?