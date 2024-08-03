Add richness to dal and dessert with coconut milk
SummaryWhen it comes to coconut milk, here are ways to make it at home, find substitutes and make an informed choice to buy better brands
Growing up I thought coconut milk was a beauty ingredient. Every Sunday, my youngest aunt would patiently extract milk from a grated coconut using a muslin cloth and apply it on her scalp as a home remedy to prevent hair loss and to ensure lustrous long locks of hair.
While fresh coconut was used as a garnish in most dry subzis (poriyal) or to grind the masala for kootu (dal-vegetable dish) or avial, coconut milk was not used in my grandmother’s kitchen. Even in the Kerala-inspired olan (ash gourd and black-eyed peas curry), she would prefer to add some ground coconut and regular milk. It was possibly to avoid the extra work of grating a coconut and extracting coconut milk.