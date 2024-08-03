Add richness to dal and dessert with coconut milk

When you are looking to buy coconut milk, you’ll see over a dozen brands online. So how does one pick the right one? In Thai cooking, coconut milk is a key ingredient and the kind of coconut milk you choose makes or breaks the recipe. I remember bookmarking this piece of information from the blog Hot Thai Kitchen in which the author Palin Chongchitnant advocates choosing the brand of coconut milk with the highest fat content as more fat means more flavour. Also, when it comes to choosing between a Tetra Pak and can, go with the former as it is heat-treated for a shorter time compared to the cans, retaining more flavour.