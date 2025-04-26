Get your caffeine fix at a music-fueled coffee rave
SummaryThe idea of mixing music and caffeine has given way to packed parties as cafés host coffee raves
On a visit to London last year, Mithilesh Vazalwar, founder of Nagpur-based Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters, found himself at a uniquely interesting coffee space. A DJ was belting out energetic numbers while a crowd danced around him, exactly as anyone would at a rave party—except everyone was sober.
Vazalwar had thought about holding “jamming sessions" at his Nagpur café since 2018 but the London scene refined his idea. “Coffee raves are popular in Europe and US. I wanted to bring it to India. I connected with a local DJ and we sent out promotional material expecting 250 people to show up, max. Imagine our surprise when close to 500 came in during our first coffee rave in December last year," he says.