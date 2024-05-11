Refreshing cold brews for scorching days
SummaryCold brew is your best friend this season; and here are myriad ways to make it at home—without any fancy equipment
Slightly aloof from the hustle and bustle of Indiranagar in Bengaluru, nestled amidst the greenery of a nursery and a garden store lies Nerlu café, a haven for coffee enthusiasts. This café has carved a niche for itself with its dedication to the art of coffee making. They brew coffee from roasts all over the country, with a colourful display of their packaging on one of the walls.
While I usually order a flat white, the current heatwave had me looking at the cold beverages section of the menu on the wall. The citrus cold brew called out to me—it seemed perfect for the hot morning. Just one sip and I knew that I had found my new favourite summer beverage.
It’s time to make cold brew your best friend this season. As fancy as it sounds, the process is rather simple. Coarse coffee grounds are steeped in cold water for an extended period, typically 12-24 hours in a jar. This long steeping allows the cold water to gradually extract the flavours, oils and caffeine from the coffee grounds, resulting in a smooth, rich brew with lower acidity and bitterness as compared to its hot-brewed counterparts.