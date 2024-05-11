Refreshing cold brews for scorching days

In the early 2000s, it was cool to sip on frappes in Café Coffee Day and Barista, when the coffee culture was just taking off in India. What I didn’t know then was frappe is just a fancy term for our homely cold coffee. Of course, a good café will use freshly brewed coffee for the same over the instant coffee used in homes. To make frappes, brewed coffee (not hot), milk, sugar and ice are blended until frothy and icy, poured into a tall glass and then topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, or any other flavours to suit your indulgence. A loaded frappe can easily have the calorie load of a meal, so it’s nice to make it leaner at home with less sugar and skipping the whipped cream, ice cream and chocolate syrups. A nice low-cal touch would be to dust cinnamon powder, cocoa powder and a bit of shaved dark chocolate.