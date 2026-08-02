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A beginner's guide to compressed tea cakes

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Tea cakes from Ketlee.
Tea cakes from Ketlee.
Summary

Tea cakes call for patience in the making and in their brewing and drinking. Choose from a range of ‘pu’erh’ or ‘maocha’ sourced from tea plantations in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Darjeeling and the Nilgiris

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On the India Tea Collective WhatsApp group, a recent chat was about sourcing compressed tea cakes from Assam. It got me thinking about how much has changed in recent years. Back in 2019, when I started writing this column, single-estate or single-origin tea was new. There were small pockets of tea connoisseurs, mostly those who had stumbled upon a superlative Darjeeling that had changed how they perceived tea. Now, gong fu set-ups with wooden trays and gaiwans are a familiar sight, and easily available. In the last few years, tea producers are offering more than the standard staples of CTC and orthodox tea, and equally, there’s a growing number of tea drinkers who are seeking it in India.

On the India Tea Collective WhatsApp group, a recent chat was about sourcing compressed tea cakes from Assam. It got me thinking about how much has changed in recent years. Back in 2019, when I started writing this column, single-estate or single-origin tea was new. There were small pockets of tea connoisseurs, mostly those who had stumbled upon a superlative Darjeeling that had changed how they perceived tea. Now, gong fu set-ups with wooden trays and gaiwans are a familiar sight, and easily available. In the last few years, tea producers are offering more than the standard staples of CTC and orthodox tea, and equally, there’s a growing number of tea drinkers who are seeking it in India.

But tea cakes are almost an uber-speciality. Ranchi-based Ketlee, run by Susmit Pratik, was one of the earliest Indian brands to offer them. It started working with wild tea farmers in Manipur back in 2018. They produced cakes that while respectful of the Chinese style, were adapted for the Indian palate—sun-dried and more oxidised, producing caramel notes. Ketlee has since added a maocha from the Dooars and pu’erh from Mizoram to the catalogue. As prices go, these pu’erh cakes are expensive, upwards of 2,000 for a cake which is just short of 200g, but that’s justified by the work that goes into making it.

But tea cakes are almost an uber-speciality. Ranchi-based Ketlee, run by Susmit Pratik, was one of the earliest Indian brands to offer them. It started working with wild tea farmers in Manipur back in 2018. They produced cakes that while respectful of the Chinese style, were adapted for the Indian palate—sun-dried and more oxidised, producing caramel notes. Ketlee has since added a maocha from the Dooars and pu’erh from Mizoram to the catalogue. As prices go, these pu’erh cakes are expensive, upwards of 2,000 for a cake which is just short of 200g, but that’s justified by the work that goes into making it.

Back on the group, the conversation is around a small batch of tea cakes by Gauripur Tea, from Golaghat in Assam. A few cakes from 2024 are available (100g at 1,100) and quickly picked up by tea enthusiasts on the group. Another Assamese brand, Voyago Tea, has also ventured into this (a nine-year old aged pu’erh cake is on offer).

Also Read | How Indian tea tourism is rebranding for a new generation

There’s Tea Studio from the Nilgiris, whose first batch of sheng pu’erh and white tea cakes came out last year. Their compressed white tea is particularly worth noting because if there’s one tea that ages beautifully, it’s white tea.

Making a tea cake is a tedious process, especially with a pu’erh, because it’s a tea that needs to be fermented in controlled settings and it takes time. Every step from the tea leaves and the base tea—known as maocha—has to be handled precisely. It’s a tea that calls for patience in the making and in its brewing and drinking.

A quick glossary if you are shopping for pu’erh. Gushu indicates that the tea is made with leaves from old trees; sheng is a style of processing where the tea is naturally aged over time; shou is when fermentation is accelerated to shorten the time needed for the tea’s flavours to develop. Maocha is the base material for pu’erh: fermented, but not yet compressed or aged. Some brands sell maocha on its own.

We still have a long way to go before we match the skill of Chinese tea makers, whose aged teas can sustain several infusions, revealing new layers of flavour each time. But that we have started, is a quiet shift, and a sign of a changing tea drinker.

Also Read | Why the tea flower deserves your attention

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since Read more

2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodA beginner's guide to compressed tea cakes

A beginner's guide to compressed tea cakes

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Tea cakes from Ketlee.
Tea cakes from Ketlee.
Summary

Tea cakes call for patience in the making and in their brewing and drinking. Choose from a range of ‘pu’erh’ or ‘maocha’ sourced from tea plantations in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Darjeeling and the Nilgiris

Gift this article

On the India Tea Collective WhatsApp group, a recent chat was about sourcing compressed tea cakes from Assam. It got me thinking about how much has changed in recent years. Back in 2019, when I started writing this column, single-estate or single-origin tea was new. There were small pockets of tea connoisseurs, mostly those who had stumbled upon a superlative Darjeeling that had changed how they perceived tea. Now, gong fu set-ups with wooden trays and gaiwans are a familiar sight, and easily available. In the last few years, tea producers are offering more than the standard staples of CTC and orthodox tea, and equally, there’s a growing number of tea drinkers who are seeking it in India.

On the India Tea Collective WhatsApp group, a recent chat was about sourcing compressed tea cakes from Assam. It got me thinking about how much has changed in recent years. Back in 2019, when I started writing this column, single-estate or single-origin tea was new. There were small pockets of tea connoisseurs, mostly those who had stumbled upon a superlative Darjeeling that had changed how they perceived tea. Now, gong fu set-ups with wooden trays and gaiwans are a familiar sight, and easily available. In the last few years, tea producers are offering more than the standard staples of CTC and orthodox tea, and equally, there’s a growing number of tea drinkers who are seeking it in India.

But tea cakes are almost an uber-speciality. Ranchi-based Ketlee, run by Susmit Pratik, was one of the earliest Indian brands to offer them. It started working with wild tea farmers in Manipur back in 2018. They produced cakes that while respectful of the Chinese style, were adapted for the Indian palate—sun-dried and more oxidised, producing caramel notes. Ketlee has since added a maocha from the Dooars and pu’erh from Mizoram to the catalogue. As prices go, these pu’erh cakes are expensive, upwards of 2,000 for a cake which is just short of 200g, but that’s justified by the work that goes into making it.

But tea cakes are almost an uber-speciality. Ranchi-based Ketlee, run by Susmit Pratik, was one of the earliest Indian brands to offer them. It started working with wild tea farmers in Manipur back in 2018. They produced cakes that while respectful of the Chinese style, were adapted for the Indian palate—sun-dried and more oxidised, producing caramel notes. Ketlee has since added a maocha from the Dooars and pu’erh from Mizoram to the catalogue. As prices go, these pu’erh cakes are expensive, upwards of 2,000 for a cake which is just short of 200g, but that’s justified by the work that goes into making it.

Back on the group, the conversation is around a small batch of tea cakes by Gauripur Tea, from Golaghat in Assam. A few cakes from 2024 are available (100g at 1,100) and quickly picked up by tea enthusiasts on the group. Another Assamese brand, Voyago Tea, has also ventured into this (a nine-year old aged pu’erh cake is on offer).

Also Read | How Indian tea tourism is rebranding for a new generation

There’s Tea Studio from the Nilgiris, whose first batch of sheng pu’erh and white tea cakes came out last year. Their compressed white tea is particularly worth noting because if there’s one tea that ages beautifully, it’s white tea.

Making a tea cake is a tedious process, especially with a pu’erh, because it’s a tea that needs to be fermented in controlled settings and it takes time. Every step from the tea leaves and the base tea—known as maocha—has to be handled precisely. It’s a tea that calls for patience in the making and in its brewing and drinking.

A quick glossary if you are shopping for pu’erh. Gushu indicates that the tea is made with leaves from old trees; sheng is a style of processing where the tea is naturally aged over time; shou is when fermentation is accelerated to shorten the time needed for the tea’s flavours to develop. Maocha is the base material for pu’erh: fermented, but not yet compressed or aged. Some brands sell maocha on its own.

We still have a long way to go before we match the skill of Chinese tea makers, whose aged teas can sustain several infusions, revealing new layers of flavour each time. But that we have started, is a quiet shift, and a sign of a changing tea drinker.

Also Read | Why the tea flower deserves your attention

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since Read more

2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodA beginner's guide to compressed tea cakes
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