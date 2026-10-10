5 delicious condiments for festive gifting

Aam gur panna, Earth Story Farms

Your favourite mango season may have long gone, but what if we told you that you can still get your hands on aam panna? Apart from their fabulous nolen gur or date palm jaggery, Earth Story Farms has a fun aam gur panna that is made with raw mangoes from Sunderbans, along with jaggery and spices. It is smoky and tangy, and perfectly suited for chilled beverages of any kind, including boozy cocktails.