5 delicious condiments for festive gifting

If you are a condiment hoarder like us, you will know there is no such thing as enough. Your favourite preserves, butters, pickles and chutneys may already be jostling for space on those shelves, but you know there's always room for more.
What's more, condiments make wonderful gifts too. Whether it's for someone who loves to cook (or doesn't), obsesses over pickles every now and then, or simply enjoys drizzling chilli crisp over just about anything—they are the best gifts you can give. And it only helps that condiments are having a moment and you are spoiled for choice.
The party season is almost here, so here's what you can carry for the host. From misos to chutneys, here are some fun condiments for festive gifting:
Chocolate miso butter, Ground Up
Indian miso is a thing. Thanks to chef Gayatri Desai who has made it possible. The chef-founder of Pune's Ground Up restaurant is on a mission to make misos with native grains including millets and beans. The chocolate miso butter works like a dream—spread it over toasts, pancakes, or maybe even as a ganache. It's sweet and savoury, with a rich chocolatey flavour that you cannot get enough of.
Price: ₹375 for 100 gms
How to buy: airmenus.groundup
Dalle in brine, Amar Khamar
The Amar Khamar folks have pickled Sikkim's GI-tagged Dalle khursani chilli using the dry-brining method, a traditional practice prevalent in the mountainous region of north Bengal. The result is a sharp, pungent and fruity jar of condiment that almost tastes of the eastern Himalayas. Use it as a flavour booster—over sandwiches, salads, noodles or a simple bowl of dal-chawal.
Price: ₹278 for 100 gms
How to buy: amar-khamar.com
Aam gur panna, Earth Story Farms
Your favourite mango season may have long gone, but what if we told you that you can still get your hands on aam panna? Apart from their fabulous nolen gur or date palm jaggery, Earth Story Farms has a fun aam gur panna that is made with raw mangoes from Sunderbans, along with jaggery and spices. It is smoky and tangy, and perfectly suited for chilled beverages of any kind, including boozy cocktails.
Price: ₹550 for 350 gms
How to buy: earthstoryfarms.com
Caramelized Onion And Fig Relish, Native Tongue
What do you think of onions and ripe figs that are cooked until jammy and caramelised, and finished with Coorg’s beloved Kachampuli vinegar? Native Tongue's wide range of condiments pay homage to India's many food cultures, and make use of local ingredients that otherwise don't make it to the modern pantry shelf. This particular condiment is made in small batches, is deeply umami with a sweet and savoury flavour profile that makes for a great spread over sandwiches, burgers and cheese platters.
Price: ₹333 for 200 gms
How to buy: nativetongue.in