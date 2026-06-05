How influencer culture is changing dining out

The first thing he said was that the restaurant should be ‘Instagrammable’,” says Prateek Sadhu, chef-owner of Naar in Kasauli. He was referring to a recent conversation with someone launching a restaurant in Delhi. “They even wanted dishes designed with the camera in mind, right down to how a sauce would be poured. I don’t think that’s the right direction.”
Before the internet, restaurant recommendations came from newspapers, magazines, travel guides, food critics and journalists. Today, recommendations are more likely to come from social media creators, shifting the focus to instant discoverability. Visibility matters, and content creators have become one of the fastest ways to generate attention in a market filled with new restaurants and launches. Your social media feed is now your recommendation engine and creators by virtue of creating this content are arbiters of your choice. And so, restaurants are adapting to this reality by planning design, menus and strategies to accommodate it.
“Television, billboards, newspapers and magazines... most traditional marketing channels are expensive for restaurateurs. How else do we make people aware of our restaurants? Social media content is as economical as it is effective,” says Manish Mehrotra, chef-owner of Nisaba in Delhi.
In 2026, opening a restaurant without a social media strategy is business harakiri. Social content influences restaurant design itself. At Japonico, a Japanese restaurant that opened in Gurugram in 2025, a striking water body behind the bar was created with social media in mind, says founder Sahil Sambhi. It’s likely you’ll see similar features in any restaurant you visit—a particularly well-lit corner, a colourful wall, striking flower arrangements, and even stylish washrooms designed for the ’Gram.
Shinir Sethi, founder of Louve, a European restaurant in Delhi, says their central crystal installation was designed as a visual focal point that guests would want to photograph and share. “It features prominently in guest-generated content,” she adds.
But chefs and restaurateurs insist the fundamentals must come first. Mehrotra’s Nisaba, his first outside of Indian Accent, generated significant buzz on social media even before its launch. But as he points out, visibility can only take a restaurant so far. “A reel may bring the guest in, but once the guest is here, the experience is all that matters.”
Chef Lakhan Jethani of Mizu Izakaya, Mumbai, echoes the sentiment. “Today, content is a conversation that should be had at the creative design stage for any restaurant, but food, service, and hygiene come even before.”