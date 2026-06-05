How influencer culture is changing dining out

Before the internet, restaurant recommendations came from newspapers, magazines, travel guides, food critics and journalists. Today, recommendations are more likely to come from social media creators, shifting the focus to instant discoverability. Visibility matters, and content creators have become one of the fastest ways to generate attention in a market filled with new restaurants and launches. Your social media feed is now your recommendation engine and creators by virtue of creating this content are arbiters of your choice. And so, restaurants are adapting to this reality by planning design, menus and strategies to accommodate it.