How influencer culture is changing dining out

The first thing he said was that the restaurant should be ‘Instagrammable’,” says Prateek Sadhu, chef-owner of Naar in Kasauli. He was referring to a recent conversation with someone launching a restaurant in Delhi. “They even wanted dishes designed with the camera in mind, right down to how a sauce would be poured. I don’t think that’s the right direction.”
The first thing he said was that the restaurant should be ‘Instagrammable’,” says Prateek Sadhu, chef-owner of Naar in Kasauli. He was referring to a recent conversation with someone launching a restaurant in Delhi. “They even wanted dishes designed with the camera in mind, right down to how a sauce would be poured. I don’t think that’s the right direction.”
Before the internet, restaurant recommendations came from newspapers, magazines, travel guides, food critics and journalists. Today, recommendations are more likely to come from social media creators, shifting the focus to instant discoverability. Visibility matters, and content creators have become one of the fastest ways to generate attention in a market filled with new restaurants and launches. Your social media feed is now your recommendation engine and creators by virtue of creating this content are arbiters of your choice. And so, restaurants are adapting to this reality by planning design, menus and strategies to accommodate it.
Before the internet, restaurant recommendations came from newspapers, magazines, travel guides, food critics and journalists. Today, recommendations are more likely to come from social media creators, shifting the focus to instant discoverability. Visibility matters, and content creators have become one of the fastest ways to generate attention in a market filled with new restaurants and launches. Your social media feed is now your recommendation engine and creators by virtue of creating this content are arbiters of your choice. And so, restaurants are adapting to this reality by planning design, menus and strategies to accommodate it.
“Television, billboards, newspapers and magazines... most traditional marketing channels are expensive for restaurateurs. How else do we make people aware of our restaurants? Social media content is as economical as it is effective,” says Manish Mehrotra, chef-owner of Nisaba in Delhi.
In 2026, opening a restaurant without a social media strategy is business harakiri. Social content influences restaurant design itself. At Japonico, a Japanese restaurant that opened in Gurugram in 2025, a striking water body behind the bar was created with social media in mind, says founder Sahil Sambhi. It’s likely you’ll see similar features in any restaurant you visit—a particularly well-lit corner, a colourful wall, striking flower arrangements, and even stylish washrooms designed for the ’Gram.
Shinir Sethi, founder of Louve, a European restaurant in Delhi, says their central crystal installation was designed as a visual focal point that guests would want to photograph and share. “It features prominently in guest-generated content,” she adds.
But chefs and restaurateurs insist the fundamentals must come first. Mehrotra’s Nisaba, his first outside of Indian Accent, generated significant buzz on social media even before its launch. But as he points out, visibility can only take a restaurant so far. “A reel may bring the guest in, but once the guest is here, the experience is all that matters.”
Chef Lakhan Jethani of Mizu Izakaya, Mumbai, echoes the sentiment. “Today, content is a conversation that should be had at the creative design stage for any restaurant, but food, service, and hygiene come even before.”
Not all restaurants have had to evolve at the same pace. Legacy institutions like Bukhara and Dum Pukht built their reputation in the late 1970s and 1980s, long before social media existed. For them, the relationship often works in reverse: iconic dishes attract creators, and not the other way around. Anil Chadha, managing director, ITC Hotels Ltd, explains: “Social media was not present when the naan bukhara was originally served to the diners. Today, when content creators are drawn to its visual appeal, it exemplifies how authentic experiences serve as the true catalyst for engagement.”
Chef Doma Wang of Kolkata’s The Blue Poppy Thakali takes a more old-school view. Having built her restaurant’s reputation largely through word-of-mouth over the past two decades, she says, “I don’t have the resources to host creators, but even if I did, I don’t think I would.”
For newer restaurants, this is no longer a choice, and creator collaborations are becoming more curated. Visibility is no longer about inviting creators with the largest follower counts. “We focus on identifying creators whose audience aligns with the restaurant’s cuisine, positioning, and target customer,” says Pankhuri Harikrishan, founder & CEO of Fetch, a communications and marketing agency that has worked with restaurants such as Japonico and Nadoo. “The fit has to be right.
Changing algorithms, shrinking attention spans, and an exploding creator economy mean every reel has to work harder than the last. “Negative reviews can get you followers faster, but I choose not to go in that direction,” says Sameer Bawa, who has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and has been documenting his favourite dishes and restaurants across the globe for nearly two decades.
That approach can cost opportunities. “Everybody is a food creator now,” says Anjana Gopakumar, the Kochi-based creator of @AnjanaGopakumar_, a page that blends food, travel and personal storytelling for nearly 150,000 followers. Restaurants frequently invite her to experience and promote their offerings. “When I refuse to recommend a restaurant unless I genuinely like it, brands simply find someone else.”
But authenticity has its rewards. “You build a circle of trust, and followers know they can rely on your recommendations,” adds Bawa.
Gopakumar recalls the owner of Grana Pizzeria in Kochi telling her how tourists in the city still discover his restaurant through a video she posted over a year ago. “It’s gratifying to know that good storytelling can have a long shelf life,” she says.
Diners sit at the centre of this ecosystem, as both audience and participant. For Kavleen Singh and Aneesh Mediratta, a Gurugram-based couple working in consulting, social media is often where restaurant discovery begins. “If it’s a recommendation from someone we follow, we’ll usually order at least one of the dishes they have suggested,” says Singh.
Restaurateurs point to the clear link between content and business. Sambhi, who opened Nadoo, in Delhi, recalls how attention on social media turned the restaurant’s egg puff into a must-order dish within the first few weeks of its launch in March. “After that, almost every table wanted to order it,” he says.
“Content allows diners to discover the story behind a dish even before they visit,” says Vignesh Ramachandran, chef-partner at Hyderabad’s Theta Theta Telugu. “A viral post in 2025 during our soft launch, on Chintapandu Ghee Prawns, a Telugu take on the classic Spanish gambas al ajilio, immediately saw a surge in orders. The dish remains a best-seller today.”
Does the impact go beyond immediate footfalls? “Reservations do go up, but what’s equally valuable is when people save, share, or talk about the brand within their circles. That is far more sustainable than one-time visibility,” says Karann R. Chawla, founder of She’s Here, a Gurugram-based Omakase restaurant.
There’s a clear shift in how we experience food. We still eat with our eyes first. The difference is that the first encounter with a restaurant, a dish or even a craving now happens on a screen, long before we arrive at the table.
Tanu Ganguly is a Gurugram-based journalist who writes about food, dining, and culture.