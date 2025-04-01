Cookbook authors pick their favourite food books

Palestine on a Plate by Joudi Kalla has been added to my recent reading list. I made a Palestinian friend here in Barcelona when I moved last year with my family. Many months ago, I volunteered to cook with her for a crowd-sourced, small Palestinian film festival called Palestine Cinema Days Festival in Barcelona. We recreated a bunch of recipes from this book. My friend gave me a few spices, like za'atar, sumac, and dried mint, that she had brought back from Jordan, where her family lives. We made fatayer, little square-shaped, puff pastry-style open pies stuffed with minced meat and topped with pomegranate and parsley. At this point in my life, and where we are in world history, it's an important book. At home, I made a simple yoghurt dip with those spices she gave me. I roasted sweet potatoes and paired them with the dip, which had thick yoghurt, a bit of za'atar, sumac, and dried mint, topped with olive oil. It's not complicated, but the spices are just so great that it turned out to be immensely satisfying.