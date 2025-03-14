Lounge
5 refreshing beers to unwind after Holi
SummaryAs the colorful festivities of Holi come to an end, relax with these five unique beers from across India
As Holi comes to a close, followed by a lazy nap, it’s time to extend the celebrations by unwinding with a beer. Breweries around India have a range of new sessionable brews with unique flavours this season. Give these a chance—and chug:
