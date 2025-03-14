5 refreshing beers to unwind after Holi

As Holi comes to a close, followed by a lazy nap, it’s time to extend the celebrations by unwinding with a beer. Breweries around India have a range of new sessionable brews with unique flavours this season. Give these a chance—and chug:

Geist Uncle Dunkel

"Dunkel" translates to "dark" in German. This is a German-style dark wheat beer with a reddish-brown color and a prominent malty flavour. The taste notes are chocolate and caramel, with a trace of nuttiness. It is perfect to complete your day after having your fill of gujiyas.

Available at Geist in Bengaluru.

Bandarweizen at Fort City

Coffee meets beer in this boozy blend. The name "Bandarweizen" is derived from two aspects: it’s a German weizen beer, which has fruity and clove-like flavours from the yeast and hops with low bitterness, and it’s inspired by the homegrown coffee liqueur Bandarful. It uses a coffee blend from KC Roasters to mimic the taste of the liqueur. Skip your evening coffee and grab this brand-new launch instead.

Available at Fort City Brewing in New Delhi.

Belgian White at Drifters Brewing Company

A classic Belgian white is the perfect choice against the relentless heat and post-Holi drawl. This beer has a zesty taste with traces of Curaçao orange and coriander to go with any leftover chaats.

Available at Drifters Brewing Company in Pune and Mumbai.

American Wheat Beer at Windmills

This classic American wheat beer with fruity taste notes is perfect to cool off with. Its complex tropical flavours of lychee, pineapple, and citrus are drawn from a combination of three hops—Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo. The result is a smooth, refreshing glass that calls for refills.

Available at Windmills Brewery, Bengaluru.

Japanese Lager at Doolally

The brewery has picked this crisp, clean beer as the beer of the month. It’s light, refreshing, and super smooth, serving as an antidote to the oil-heavy foods that one might have indulged in during Holi celebrations. Enjoy it on its own, accompanied by soft jazz tunes.

Available at Doolally Craft Beers in Pune and Mumbai.