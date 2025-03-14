5 refreshing beers to unwind after Holi

Bandarweizen at Fort City

Coffee meets beer in this boozy blend. The name "Bandarweizen" is derived from two aspects: it’s a German weizen beer, which has fruity and clove-like flavours from the yeast and hops with low bitterness, and it’s inspired by the homegrown coffee liqueur Bandarful. It uses a coffee blend from KC Roasters to mimic the taste of the liqueur. Skip your evening coffee and grab this brand-new launch instead.

Available at Fort City Brewing in New Delhi.