Stale bread soups and oxtail stews: What we can learn from ‘cucina povera’

Claudio Lanuto, executive chef of Dei Cappuccini Restaurant at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel, believes cucina povera was never simply about cooking in cheap ways. “It was, above all, a way of cooking rooted in necessity and in a deep understanding of the local territory and its seasons.” At Dei Cappuccini, he draws on that tradition while giving the dishes a contemporary treatment. The menu includes ndunderi, a traditional pasta from Minori, served with chicory and lamb; red snapper all’acqua pazza, a preparation in which fish is cooked with tomatoes and aromatics; and anchovies from the fishing village of Cetara, served with escarole and mint oil.