Stale bread soups and oxtail stews: What we can learn from ‘cucina povera’

During a recent visit to Italy’s Campagnia region, I learnt about cucina povera. Poverty, high taxes, and scarcity through the middle ages shaped cooking in Italy, especially in Tuscany, Puglia, and Campagnia. Beans, grains and vegetables formed the base, while wheat became bread or pasta. Meat was used sparingly, with offal, or quinto quarto, turned into dishes with tripe, liver and spleen.