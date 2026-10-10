Stale bread soups and oxtail stews: What we can learn from ‘cucina povera’

Stale bread, a pot of beans, a few vegetables from the garden: in an Italian kitchen, these became ribollita (soup) or panzanella (salad). This is cucina povera, literally “poor kitchen”, shaped by what was available and in season.
Stale bread, a pot of beans, a few vegetables from the garden: in an Italian kitchen, these became ribollita (soup) or panzanella (salad). This is cucina povera, literally “poor kitchen”, shaped by what was available and in season.
During a recent visit to Italy’s Campagnia region, I learnt about cucina povera. Poverty, high taxes, and scarcity through the middle ages shaped cooking in Italy, especially in Tuscany, Puglia, and Campagnia. Beans, grains and vegetables formed the base, while wheat became bread or pasta. Meat was used sparingly, with offal, or quinto quarto, turned into dishes with tripe, liver and spleen.
During a recent visit to Italy’s Campagnia region, I learnt about cucina povera. Poverty, high taxes, and scarcity through the middle ages shaped cooking in Italy, especially in Tuscany, Puglia, and Campagnia. Beans, grains and vegetables formed the base, while wheat became bread or pasta. Meat was used sparingly, with offal, or quinto quarto, turned into dishes with tripe, liver and spleen.
“For me, the best examples of cucina povera reveal an ability to see possibility in what is already there,” says chef Giulia Scarpaleggia, author of Cucina Povera: The Italian Way of Transforming Humble Ingredients into Unforgettable Meals (2023). “They show how much flavour can come from everyday ingredients when you know how to use them.”
The dishes include pappa al pomodoro (Tuscan soup of stale bread, tomatoes and garlic) and acquacotta (vegetable-and-bread soup), which use simple ingredients to create a full meal. The quinto quarto tradition gave rise to trippa alla romana (Roman-style tripe, with tomato and mint) and coda alla vaccinara (slow-braised oxtail stew).
Pasta alla puttanesca is another example. Made with tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, olive oil and, in some versions, anchovies, it is often said to have originated in the brothels of Naples. Sex workers are said to have made the quick, inexpensive dish between clients. Its strong aroma also drawing customers in from the street.
Claudio Lanuto, executive chef of Dei Cappuccini Restaurant at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel, believes cucina povera was never simply about cooking in cheap ways. “It was, above all, a way of cooking rooted in necessity and in a deep understanding of the local territory and its seasons.” At Dei Cappuccini, he draws on that tradition while giving the dishes a contemporary treatment. The menu includes ndunderi, a traditional pasta from Minori, served with chicory and lamb; red snapper all’acqua pazza, a preparation in which fish is cooked with tomatoes and aromatics; and anchovies from the fishing village of Cetara, served with escarole and mint oil.
Across the region, recipes weren’t written down; knowledge was passed through everyday experience. “The true richness of this cuisine was not found in the cost of the ingredients, but in the knowledge required to make the most of them,” Lanuto says.
Scarpaleggia believes there’s a need to“not to romanticise the poverty that shaped this cooking”. “Having very little choice about what to eat was a hardship,” she says. For her, preserving the knowledge of how to make ingredients go further matters—without forgetting the circumstances that made it necessary.
Today, such dishes can be found across Italy, although cucina povera is not a singular cuisine. In Tuscany, it appears in ribollita, the bread, bean and vegetable soup, and panzanella, which gives stale bread new life. In Rome, there’s pasta e ceci, pasta with chickpeas, while in Campania there is pasta e patate, often enriched with scraps of cheese. Many find place on trattoria menus as regional dishes people enjoy eating.
What connects them is an instinct to waste little and make the most of what is available. Scarpaleggia says that’s the lesson worth carrying forward. “Alongside the recipes, it offers a way of thinking: look at what you have, understand its possibilities, and make something good to share.”
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.