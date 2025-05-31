How culinary experiences are redefining travel
From trying out viral food trends in Japan to cooking classes in Italy, food is front and centre of travel
Late last year, I found myself planning a trip to Thailand for my birthday, with the sole purpose of eating my way through Bangkok’s culinary offerings. Skipping the pristine beaches along the country’s rugged coastline, I chose instead to immerse myself in food-related activities during my five-day visit to the city. In the Notes app on my phone, I had a carefully curated list of experiences and places—a craft chocolatier tucked away in Bangkok’s alleyways that mostly locals are in the know of; a trendy dessert spot serving fluffy Korean breads drizzled with Asian-inspired toppings from pandan custard to taro, made fresh in front of you; hidden speakeasies; rooftop bars and even street food where I relished piquant bowls of pad Thai, cooling down with portions of tub tim grob, a popular Thai dessert made with chilled coconut milk and water chestnut. For a city that’s synonymous with food, it’s really hard to go wrong here.