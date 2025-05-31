How culinary experiences are redefining travel

Late last year, I found myself planning a trip to Thailand for my birthday, with the sole purpose of eating my way through Bangkok’s culinary offerings. Skipping the pristine beaches along the country’s rugged coastline, I chose instead to immerse myself in food-related activities during my five-day visit to the city. In the Notes app on my phone, I had a carefully curated list of experiences and places—a craft chocolatier tucked away in Bangkok’s alleyways that mostly locals are in the know of; a trendy dessert spot serving fluffy Korean breads drizzled with Asian-inspired toppings from pandan custard to taro, made fresh in front of you; hidden speakeasies; rooftop bars and even street food where I relished piquant bowls of pad Thai, cooling down with portions of tub tim grob, a popular Thai dessert made with chilled coconut milk and water chestnut. For a city that’s synonymous with food, it’s really hard to go wrong here.

Culinary experiences have been shaping up our travel narratives for some time now. Social media does the rest of the job, with eager travellers scrolling through their feeds, looking at the latest viral food trends, or the hottest new restaurants to dine at.

This could be anything from eating your way through Dubai’s slick, fine-dine offerings and beach clubs, or getting a taste of the famous Dubai chocolate; a visit to Japan or South Korea to get your hands on the latest viral food—vegan ramen, iced banana coffees at 7-Eleven convenience stores, decadent matcha parfaits, and even croissant-themed cafes that are currently very popular in South Korea—or, it could be as simple as savouring local, regional cuisine closer home.

While culinary holidays are nothing new, people are looking for more specific, niche experiences. A wine trail in Nashik, Maharashtra or Burgundy, France? Yes please. How about a culinary walking tour through the streets of Lisbon, Portugal or Istanbul, Turkey, as you immerse yourself in the city’s culture? Experiences like these are finding more takers than ever, with many Indian travellers even requesting for vegetarian-friendly food trails.

ON A FOODIE TRAIL

For Mumbai-based chef and baker Swheta Mutreja Aggarwal, who runs Kookie Cake Crumble, a catering and delivery concept, food has always been a pivot to plan her travels. On such trips, her goal is to pick up as many new cooking skills and techniques. “One of my most memorable holidays was in Sri Lanka where I signed up for a class to learn authentic Sri Lankan fare. “The food was outstanding, even better than what we tried at restaurants," she shares, referring to dishes like fish ambulthiyal, a sour fish curry, spicy sambal and hoppers, which are similar to the south Indian appam. “I made a mushroom version of the curry, which was just as good." Other memorable trips include one to Thailand where she learned how to make classic Thai spring rolls. “I replicated something similar in the form of a samosa, served with sweet chilli sauce, which is a big hit with our customers." For Mutreja Aggarwal, visiting local food markets and immersing herself in gastronomy is one of the ways she enjoys her holidays. “Next, I’m hoping to visit Turkey and Malta, and perhaps the Greek islands, and club some cooking and food experiences whilst there."

F&B consultant and food curator Preet Sanghvi, who runs Gourmet Tales Co, a Mumbai-based food curation and brand consultancy, describes her first gastronomy-fuelled holiday as an eye-opener. She chose to go on a food trail in Australia, influenced by her favourite TV show, Masterchef Australia. This was in 2019, and there’s been no looking back since. “I try doing at least two to three culinary trips in a year." Since then, Sanghvi has planned trips to Sicily, Italy for immersive experiences like visiting artisanal bread factories, a beer brewery rather than the typical wine trail and local food markets serving fare that combines the cuisines of immigrants with local influences. “Serbia was quite interesting for its vegetarian finds with a local guide, and even Istanbul, Turkey for its traditional soup bars," she says.

According to Sanghvi, one of the reasons people are planning culinary holidays more than ever before, is because they understand the value of experiences and are willing to spend more on such trips. “Something as simple as signing up for a pasta-making class with an Italian nonna (grandmother), makes for great storytelling too," she adds.

Similarly, PR and marketing professional Rini Chatterjee took an impromptu solo trip in 2024 to Spain’s Basque region—San Sebastián in particular, inspired by the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain’s culinary escapades. Her agenda? “To try as many local experiences as possible, from tiny bars serving pintxos (similar to tapas), and the must-have creamy Basque cheesecake."

FINDING FLAVOUR

Now, several destinations and even hotels are cognisant of this fact, and are aiming to turn into sought-after dining places. For instance, at Atlantis The Royal and Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, both luxury properties are catering to discerning travellers seeking one-off culinary experiences, from Michelin-starred to celebrity chef restaurants. This includes the world’s first-ever Nobu pool and beach club called Nobu by the Beach, and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, by acclaimed UK-based chef Heston Blumenthal. Culinary experiences here are wide and varied, covering everything from authentic Peruvian cuisine to modern European, Greek, Japanese, Persian and seafood specialties. According to Rutuja Patil, director-sales and leisure (India) for Atlantis, one trend they’re observing, especially with Indian travellers, is the shift towards more intimate, elevated, and story-driven culinary experiences. “We’re seeing a move toward personalisation—curated menus, custom dining experiences, entertainment-driven dining and even exclusive access to chefs, “ she says. Some of the restaurants that do exceedingly well with Indian patrons include contemporary Asian restaurant Ling Ling, Nobu by the Beach and Ariana’s Persian Kitchen at Atlantis The Royal.

Closer home, in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, boutique villa hideaway Coco Shambhala draws travellers not just for its sea views but also its Malvani and Konkan cuisine. Guests often sign up for cooking classes with a local villager, learning dishes such as tambadi bhaji, featuring red spinach, and kombdi vade or chicken curry, paired with fermented flatbreads.

So, does your upcoming summer vacation involve a unique culinary experience as well?

Arzoo Dina is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer.