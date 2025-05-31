How culinary experiences are redefining travel

ON A FOODIE TRAIL

For Mumbai-based chef and baker Swheta Mutreja Aggarwal, who runs Kookie Cake Crumble, a catering and delivery concept, food has always been a pivot to plan her travels. On such trips, her goal is to pick up as many new cooking skills and techniques. “One of my most memorable holidays was in Sri Lanka where I signed up for a class to learn authentic Sri Lankan fare. “The food was outstanding, even better than what we tried at restaurants," she shares, referring to dishes like fish ambulthiyal, a sour fish curry, spicy sambal and hoppers, which are similar to the south Indian appam. “I made a mushroom version of the curry, which was just as good." Other memorable trips include one to Thailand where she learned how to make classic Thai spring rolls. “I replicated something similar in the form of a samosa, served with sweet chilli sauce, which is a big hit with our customers." For Mutreja Aggarwal, visiting local food markets and immersing herself in gastronomy is one of the ways she enjoys her holidays. “Next, I’m hoping to visit Turkey and Malta, and perhaps the Greek islands, and club some cooking and food experiences whilst there."