How to cook chicken liver from Marathwada’s Dalit kitchens
SummaryExploring India's Dalit cuisine uncovers a world of offal, foraged plants, and simple yet inventive cooking born from centuries of marginalization
If anything has lived, we will eat it," my father once boasted. He certainly did, trying beetles in Mizoram and rats in Nagaland and, along with my mother, encouraging us to enjoy the blood curries and sundry offal specialities of north Karnataka. With that kind of an upbringing, it was easy to eat a seven-course snake meal in Vietnam.
But this pleasure over being an omnivore reveals my family’s privilege, even though my father came from modest I-bought-my-first-shoes-at-21 origins. We could make choices that, as Shahu Patole indicates in his book, Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada, were not available to people like him at the bottom of Hindu society.