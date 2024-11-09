How to cook chicken liver from Marathwada’s Dalit kitchens

The eating habits of the Mahar and the Mang appear largely opportunistic, given their lack of choices. Cooking techniques are simple, even bare, using basic spices and available ingredients. Almost all foods, whether fish, offal or vegetable are cooked quickly and easily with turmeric, red chilli powder or green chilli, ginger-garlic (if available) and salt, as I did with the liver. My mother, who usually takes a one little helping of meat took three—although she said, “I would add a little garam masala." But that isn’t something available to many Dalit families.