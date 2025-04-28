A call to support Darjeeling's tea gardens

It doesn’t take away the concerns surrounding Darjeeling tea’s future. The one thought that recurs in conversations with planters is the need for more marketing and promotion. More people, especially within our country, need to discover and make their acquaintance with Darjeeling tea. Many planters still speak of its “legacy". The problem with selling legacy is that it obliges us to value something. And Darjeeling today needs more than rest on its legacy alone because it is much more than its legacy. Elizeth va der Vorst, Brazilian tea importer, says it best when she calls Darjeeling tea a sensorial and cultural heritage. Anne-Fréderique Dayraut, who promotes Indian tea with her Sanskriti Collection in France, describes Darjeeling as having a “kind of lavish austerity."