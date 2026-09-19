What you need to remember while buying Darjeeling tea

In recent years, all talk of Darjeeling tea comes with a gloomy outlook, at risk of turning into a cautionary tale. Not long ago, the region produced nearly 10 million kilos a year. We are now at around 5 million kilos. Exports were once Darjeeling’s main revenue source, with much of the first and second flush exported. But news reports this month quote a near 50% drop in exports compared to a decade ago.
One solution is that the Indian tea lovers become its primary market. If we can change that, I’d call it a win. For those who are Darjeeling fans, you already have your favourite estates and stores and seasons. For those who would like to get started, here’s a short primer.
Official numbers place 87 estates under the Geographical Indication (GI) for Darjeeling tea. Most of these are legacy estates, set up in the 1800s as colonial plantations. Some of the region’s finest teas still come from these estates. The GI excludes those who are part of this landscape but as small estates or small producers. If you are not fussy about GI, you can access a school of Darjeeling teas made in micro-factories.
Second, the flushes. Darjeeling has four flushes: spring, which has always been the most prized; summer, which produces the most flavourful teas; monsoon, when flavour defers to volume (and the teas sold in the country); and autumn, still niche and underrated.
Third, the styles. While the orthodox black tea styles have been Darjeeling’s most popular offerings, the greens and whites are noteworthy. Among the blacks, those from spring tend to be more green, leading to many slotting it as an oolong. There are many variations of the styles that are produced but there have been few innovations since the muscatel—maybe the green and white teas are the exceptions. If marketed better, the roasted Darjeeling could have been more popular. Created to add more flavour to the blander monsoon flush, it’s a tea that an Indian palate will especially enjoy, not too subtle and forgiving of milk. The whites and autumn teas are worth top dollar.