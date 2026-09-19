What you need to remember while buying Darjeeling tea

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read19 Sep 2026, 10:30 AM IST
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There are around 87 estates under the Geographical Indication (GI) for Darjeeling tea.(iStockphoto)
Summary
The estate matters, and so does the flush. And while the orthodox black tea styles have been Darjeeling’s most popular offerings, the greens and whites are noteworthy

In recent years, all talk of Darjeeling tea comes with a gloomy outlook, at risk of turning into a cautionary tale. Not long ago, the region produced nearly 10 million kilos a year. We are now at around 5 million kilos. Exports were once Darjeeling’s main revenue source, with much of the first and second flush exported. But news reports this month quote a near 50% drop in exports compared to a decade ago.

One solution is that the Indian tea lovers become its primary market. If we can change that, I’d call it a win. For those who are Darjeeling fans, you already have your favourite estates and stores and seasons. For those who would like to get started, here’s a short primer.

Official numbers place 87 estates under the Geographical Indication (GI) for Darjeeling tea. Most of these are legacy estates, set up in the 1800s as colonial plantations. Some of the region’s finest teas still come from these estates. The GI excludes those who are part of this landscape but as small estates or small producers. If you are not fussy about GI, you can access a school of Darjeeling teas made in micro-factories.

Second, the flushes. Darjeeling has four flushes: spring, which has always been the most prized; summer, which produces the most flavourful teas; monsoon, when flavour defers to volume (and the teas sold in the country); and autumn, still niche and underrated.

Third, the styles. While the orthodox black tea styles have been Darjeeling’s most popular offerings, the greens and whites are noteworthy. Among the blacks, those from spring tend to be more green, leading to many slotting it as an oolong. There are many variations of the styles that are produced but there have been few innovations since the muscatel—maybe the green and white teas are the exceptions. If marketed better, the roasted Darjeeling could have been more popular. Created to add more flavour to the blander monsoon flush, it’s a tea that an Indian palate will especially enjoy, not too subtle and forgiving of milk. The whites and autumn teas are worth top dollar.

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Fourth, learn about the cultivars because each carries its own flavours. Darjeeling was originally planted with the chinary tea cultivar but has since seen newer clones. For long, the AV2 has been the cultivar of choice, renowned for its flavours. I have been more curious about the experiments at Rohini and Gopaldhara estates since they now retail by cultivar. The Yabukita, a Japanese clone, has taken root well here, and lends itself to a variety of tea styles, with its underlying characteristics of umami flavours and low astringency. Try different cultivars or different styles from a single cultivar.

Lastly, not all tea sold as Darjeeling is single origin. Since we are talking about supporting the region and its tea, do seek your sources carefully. Many estates retail and several brands offer single-origin and single-estate teas. Read the ingredients. Artisanal micro-lots are more challenging to access but can be found online.

Also Read | A beginner's guide to compressed tea cakes

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

About the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since 2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

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