Creative ways to pair dates with sour, salty and spicy ingredients
SummaryFrom savoury pairings to unexpected flavor combinations, a journey through the ingredient's surprising versatility
Earlier this month, I attended a Moroccan dinner at Lapis, The Oberoi Bengaluru, put together by guest chefs Jawad Ourmerri and Rafia Yassine from The Oberoi, Marakkech. The dinner started with bowls of vibrant salads and fresh bread and moved on to appetisers, soup, mains and desserts. Among all the deliciousness, the flavour that stayed with me was the date that accompanied the lentil soup. It came on a tiny plate with a lemon wedge, a grilled slice of a mini baguette. It was not a simple date, but one fragrant with rose water, and something about the delicate floral notes made it a completely new experience. As someone who does not like the cloying, unidimensional sweetness of dates, the addition of rose water made it taste exotic.
It got me thinking how one falls in love with an ingredient that they don’t like too much. The answer is to pair it with another ingredient which results in a flavour that is delectable, intriguing, novel or all or these.
When it comes to dates, I recommend choosing a partner ingredient that is either salty, bitter, spicy, umami or sour. Think of ingredients such as salted butter, soy sauce, dark chocolate, tahini, chilli flakes, black pepper, orange or lime. Herbal or floral notes, that I discovered at the Moroccan dinner, provide a delicate backdrop of aroma to dates.