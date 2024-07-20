Creative ways to pair dates with sour, salty and spicy ingredients

Earlier this month, I attended a Moroccan dinner at Lapis, The Oberoi Bengaluru, put together by guest chefs Jawad Ourmerri and Rafia Yassine from The Oberoi, Marakkech. The dinner started with bowls of vibrant salads and fresh bread and moved on to appetisers, soup, mains and desserts. Among all the deliciousness, the flavour that stayed with me was the date that accompanied the lentil soup. It came on a tiny plate with a lemon wedge, a grilled slice of a mini baguette. It was not a simple date, but one fragrant with rose water, and something about the delicate floral notes made it a completely new experience. As someone who does not like the cloying, unidimensional sweetness of dates, the addition of rose water made it taste exotic.