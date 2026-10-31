Delhi has great food. So where are its great new restaurants?

“Delhi is very sure of what it wants and doesn’t waste its time on anything else,” says Nishi Singh, creator of Instagram page Table for One Delhi, one of the city’s most talked-about food pages. Singh reviews restaurants on how welcoming they are to solo diners. She has noticed that the average Delhi diner prefers the familiar flavours of North Indian food and sticks to favourites. She points to the Indo-Japanese fine-dining restaurant INJA and Plus Nine One as good examples of where the scene is now: international concepts blended with Indian elements. But she also feels the region may be overdoing its cool-coffee-shop-and-pizzeria phase. As a diner, she’d love to be challenged by both flavours and formats.