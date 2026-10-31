Delhi has great food. So where are its great new restaurants?

Legendary chaat, iconic parathas, and kebabs one would dedicate hymns to. Delhi is widely acknowledged as one of India’s best food cities, with street food that delights with each bite. Its food scene was shaped by its history and enriched by the traders, rulers and communities who sought refuge there, and it doesn’t disappoint the gourmand. So when this year’s list of India’s top restaurants was announced earlier this month, with only three of the 50 from the capital, it raised eyebrows and questions. The most pressing one: has Delhi’s restaurant scene really become less exciting?
Restaurant award lists are subjective and exclusionary, and they’re shaped by much more than talent and merit. Still, some of Delhi’s tastemakers believe this one points to a larger truth. Amin Ali, a senior food journalist and fellow Lounge contributor who has closely tracked the city’s food evolution, says that most new openings in Delhi NCR err on the side of caution and stick to tried-and-tested flavours and formats. In Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa, small-format, chef-driven restaurants are driving innovation. Delhi’s new openings instead reflect what its diners ask for: Instagrammable interiors and group dining rather than small, multi-course tasting menus. “The city dines out in large groups, and so places that open here tend to cater to that dynamic. Small, chef-table restaurants don’t fit this mould,” he explains.
The deeper issue is money. In conversations with restaurant and bar owners, a few concerns crop up over and over: high real-estate costs, investor pressure for quick returns and little patience for building a lasting brand, all of which have pushed the city towards safe, commercially driven concepts.
While this is true across India, restaurateur Ishita Yashvi of Plus Nine One in Delhi believes that one is less likely to find an investor willing to wait for a restaurant to turn profitable here. Creative ideas need time to blossom.
A story from chef Manish Mehrotra on Indian Accent’s early days comes to mind: “guests would come in, see there was no butter chicken on the menu and leave immediately.” Thankfully, the restaurant persevered, and has since birthed many star chefs, including Himanshu Saini, who runs Tresind Studio in Dubai, the world’s only three-Michelin-star Indian restaurant.
The clearest proof that this is about capital rather than creativity is the city’s bars. Much of Delhi’s experimentation is happening there because the high margins on alcohol make investors willing to back it.