Delhi has great food. So where are its great new restaurants?

Restaurant award lists are subjective and exclusionary, and they’re shaped by much more than talent and merit. Still, some of Delhi’s tastemakers believe this one points to a larger truth. Amin Ali, a senior food journalist and fellow Lounge contributor who has closely tracked the city’s food evolution, says that most new openings in Delhi NCR err on the side of caution and stick to tried-and-tested flavours and formats. In Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa, small-format, chef-driven restaurants are driving innovation. Delhi’s new openings instead reflect what its diners ask for: Instagrammable interiors and group dining rather than small, multi-course tasting menus. “The city dines out in large groups, and so places that open here tend to cater to that dynamic. Small, chef-table restaurants don’t fit this mould,” he explains.