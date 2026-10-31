Delhi has great food. So where are its great new restaurants?

Legendary chaat, iconic parathas, and kebabs one would dedicate hymns to. Delhi is widely acknowledged as one of India’s best food cities, with street food that delights with each bite. Its food scene was shaped by its history and enriched by the traders, rulers and communities who sought refuge there, and it doesn’t disappoint the gourmand. So when this year’s list of India’s top restaurants was announced earlier this month, with only three of the 50 from the capital, it raised eyebrows and questions. The most pressing one: has Delhi’s restaurant scene really become less exciting?
Legendary chaat, iconic parathas, and kebabs one would dedicate hymns to. Delhi is widely acknowledged as one of India’s best food cities, with street food that delights with each bite. Its food scene was shaped by its history and enriched by the traders, rulers and communities who sought refuge there, and it doesn’t disappoint the gourmand. So when this year’s list of India’s top restaurants was announced earlier this month, with only three of the 50 from the capital, it raised eyebrows and questions. The most pressing one: has Delhi’s restaurant scene really become less exciting?
Restaurant award lists are subjective and exclusionary, and they’re shaped by much more than talent and merit. Still, some of Delhi’s tastemakers believe this one points to a larger truth. Amin Ali, a senior food journalist and fellow Lounge contributor who has closely tracked the city’s food evolution, says that most new openings in Delhi NCR err on the side of caution and stick to tried-and-tested flavours and formats. In Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa, small-format, chef-driven restaurants are driving innovation. Delhi’s new openings instead reflect what its diners ask for: Instagrammable interiors and group dining rather than small, multi-course tasting menus. “The city dines out in large groups, and so places that open here tend to cater to that dynamic. Small, chef-table restaurants don’t fit this mould,” he explains.
Restaurant award lists are subjective and exclusionary, and they’re shaped by much more than talent and merit. Still, some of Delhi’s tastemakers believe this one points to a larger truth. Amin Ali, a senior food journalist and fellow Lounge contributor who has closely tracked the city’s food evolution, says that most new openings in Delhi NCR err on the side of caution and stick to tried-and-tested flavours and formats. In Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa, small-format, chef-driven restaurants are driving innovation. Delhi’s new openings instead reflect what its diners ask for: Instagrammable interiors and group dining rather than small, multi-course tasting menus. “The city dines out in large groups, and so places that open here tend to cater to that dynamic. Small, chef-table restaurants don’t fit this mould,” he explains.
The deeper issue is money. In conversations with restaurant and bar owners, a few concerns crop up over and over: high real-estate costs, investor pressure for quick returns and little patience for building a lasting brand, all of which have pushed the city towards safe, commercially driven concepts.
While this is true across India, restaurateur Ishita Yashvi of Plus Nine One in Delhi believes that one is less likely to find an investor willing to wait for a restaurant to turn profitable here. Creative ideas need time to blossom.
A story from chef Manish Mehrotra on Indian Accent’s early days comes to mind: “guests would come in, see there was no butter chicken on the menu and leave immediately.” Thankfully, the restaurant persevered, and has since birthed many star chefs, including Himanshu Saini, who runs Tresind Studio in Dubai, the world’s only three-Michelin-star Indian restaurant.
The clearest proof that this is about capital rather than creativity is the city’s bars. Much of Delhi’s experimentation is happening there because the high margins on alcohol make investors willing to back it.
This can be seen in the recent 30 Best Bars India 2026 list, which highlights the city’s experimental spirit. The initial Top 50 list includes 15 bars from Delhi NCR, including new entrants like AABBCC, Barbet and Pals, No Vacancy, Painkiller, The Bar Behind the Sandwich Shop, Top Banana, and Uncle’s Delhi. In other words, the innovation is flowing to wherever the risk is smallest.
It wasn’t always this way. Delhi was once where bold concepts came to life and chefs were allowed to dream. This is the city that gave India ITC’s Dum Pukht, the Taj’s House of Ming, chef Ritu Dalmia’s ambitious Mezzaluna and DIVA, and more recently Indian Accent and Comorin. Look closely at that list: several of these restaurants grew inside hotel groups. Those institutions had deep pockets and long horizons, and could afford to let a restaurant find its feet. That cushion is exactly what today’s standalone openings don’t have.
The talent hasn’t gone anywhere. Mehrotra’s Nisaba, Plus Nine One, and RAGA from Gaggan Anand, Rydo Anton and Zorawar Kalra each have a clear point of view. But they’re the exceptions in a sea of openings that lack originality and flavour.
Anubhav Sapra, the founder of Delhi Food Walks, is quick to add some nuance: “Fine dining may not be the focus here, but it seems to be responding very well to regional Indian cuisine and more casual formats like everyday restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes.” He cites Indica, a supper club-like space run by Damini Ralleigh that hosts chef takeovers with a focus on Indian cuisine. His newer food walks reflect these interests: coffee trails in Khan Market, Humayunpur for foods from the North East, Korea and Thailand, and Shaheen Bagh for street food stalls run by migrant Bihari and UP Muslim communities.
“Delhi is very sure of what it wants and doesn’t waste its time on anything else,” says Nishi Singh, creator of Instagram page Table for One Delhi, one of the city’s most talked-about food pages. Singh reviews restaurants on how welcoming they are to solo diners. She has noticed that the average Delhi diner prefers the familiar flavours of North Indian food and sticks to favourites. She points to the Indo-Japanese fine-dining restaurant INJA and Plus Nine One as good examples of where the scene is now: international concepts blended with Indian elements. But she also feels the region may be overdoing its cool-coffee-shop-and-pizzeria phase. As a diner, she’d love to be challenged by both flavours and formats.
Perhaps Delhi’s next great restaurants won’t look like the ones on the list at all. For Yashvi, fine dining isn’t the future. Experimentation and culinary theatre can be exciting when done well, she says, but what diners are responding to is complexity and craft in the food, paired with a laidback ease in the room. That may well be the shape of Delhi’s greatness to come. But craft, whatever its format, needs the one thing the city’s investors are least willing to give: time.
Which brings us back to the chaat, parathas and kebabs. None of them were built for quick returns. They were refined over generations. Delhi has always rewarded patience; it just hasn’t extended that patience to its new restaurants. The real question is whether the city will give itself the chance to want something it hasn’t tasted yet.
Smitha Menon (@smitha.men) is a food journalist and the host of the Big Food Energy podcast.