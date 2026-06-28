What your food obsession says about your personality

It’s almost innocuous when it starts: perhaps it began when you first corrected someone’s butter chicken recommendation. Or when you started compiling a Notes app list of the thalis you’ve eaten, and places you still need to visit. Maybe it’s the way you feel an irrational pride when someone you’re with orders the dish you always order. You didn’t join on purpose, but before you knew it, you were part of one. That’s the thing about food cults: nobody hands you a membership card. You just wake up one day, and you’re in.
For me, it started with Diet Coke. Now, I’ve never been a Diet Coke fan, but strangely, during my pregnancy, it was one of those things I dreamed about constantly. That crisp, refreshing taste, coupled with the sweetness and caffeine: my brain romanticised washing down a meal of greasy Chinese food with a cold Diet Coke, over and over again. And then, when I was finally able to crack open a can after nine long months, I was thrilled. I knew then that I was a convert.
For those in the know, Diet Coke scratches a very specific itch. Anaheez Patel, a nutrition and fitness creator and fellow Diet Coke enthusiast, described it to me as a “perfectly engineered sensory event”: the pssst when you open the can; a freezing cold hit; a sharp acidic bite right after you eat something indulgent and need to wash it down. Per Patel, it’s unmatched.
She isn’t the only one who thinks so: Delhi and Mumbai have both recently hosted Diet Coke parties, with Gen Z turning up in DC-coded merch to drink cola spiked with pickles and chaat masala, with zero involvement from the brand itself. What started as an Instagram gag became a real, sold-out event: a community organised entirely around a shared love for a fizzy drink. To me, these parties feel less like endorsements of a particular beverage and more like the performance of membership of a very specific cultural tribe.