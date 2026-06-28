What your food obsession says about your personality

Even your pani puri allegiance says more about you than you’d think. Bandra’s Elco signals a certain caution: they famously use Bisleri, which makes them the safe, widely known choice. Not too far away is Punjab Sweet House. Patronage here suggests you’re more fluent with the city’s food scene; unbothered by the absence of gloves and distilled water, you chase taste and flavour. This logic extends to butter chicken in Delhi. Whether you get your butter chicken fix from Gulati, Moti Mahal or Daryaganj says a lot about you, indicating your insiderness, your appetite for adventure, pleasure and value as a diner. The same is the case for Bangaloreans and their choice of darshinis. Each cult has its own rituals and behaviours.