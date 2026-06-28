What your food obsession says about your personality

It’s almost innocuous when it starts: perhaps it began when you first corrected someone’s butter chicken recommendation. Or when you started compiling a Notes app list of the thalis you’ve eaten, and places you still need to visit. Maybe it’s the way you feel an irrational pride when someone you’re with orders the dish you always order. You didn’t join on purpose, but before you knew it, you were part of one. That’s the thing about food cults: nobody hands you a membership card. You just wake up one day, and you’re in.