How to reset your diet after Diwali
SummaryExperts share tips to get back to a healthy eating routine after the excesses of the festival
Each year, Diwali comes with the sweet promise of indulging in our favourite foods, be it decadent mithai, savoury snacks or fantastic cocktails. After the fun of festivities, most of us struggle to return to healthier routines but it is possible to reset and ease into clean eating after days of bingeing.
The first rule of thumb is to not be too hard on yourself because festivals are meant to be enjoyed with friends and family. Mumbai-based nutritionist Suman Agarwal, founder of SelfCare by Suman, which offers tailor-made health programmes, says the most important thing is to be mindful of what you consume after the festivities and focus on foods that will help reset your gut. She suggests avoiding ordering in or eating out for the next few days. “Stick to simple, home-cooked meals as this will help you stay on track," she says. “If those sugar cravings kick in, opt for one-two dried dates, almonds or walnuts, and chia seeds for fibre, which helps manage your cravings."