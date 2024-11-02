How to reset your diet after Diwali

The first rule of thumb is to not be too hard on yourself because festivals are meant to be enjoyed with friends and family. Mumbai-based nutritionist Suman Agarwal, founder of SelfCare by Suman, which offers tailor-made health programmes, says the most important thing is to be mindful of what you consume after the festivities and focus on foods that will help reset your gut. She suggests avoiding ordering in or eating out for the next few days. “Stick to simple, home-cooked meals as this will help you stay on track," she says. “If those sugar cravings kick in, opt for one-two dried ​dates, ​almonds or walnuts, and chia seeds for fibre, which helps manage your cravings."

Gauravi Vinay, a Bengaluru-based clinical nutritionist, says there is no need to take extreme steps such as fasting or over-exercising after the festive season. While it might seem like a good idea to jump on to a low-calorie diet almost immediately after Diwali, that won’t help.

Also read: 6 popular health myths busted with some help from science Slowly returning to one’s routine is the best way forward, she says. Her suggestion: Skip oily and fried foods. Instead, opt for one-pot pulaos, khichdis and light soups. “You can start with eating nutrient-dense, balanced, home-cooked meals that are high in fibre and protein," she says.

For those returning to work, some healthy ideas for packed lunches that are also healthy and clean include paneer rolls, moong rolls or rajma rolls. “These are easy to make and will help you prevent skipping meals," says Agarwal.

Since home-made meals can be time-consuming for those who are always on the go, the experts also suggest prepping well in advance so that it becomes easier to stick to a routine.

Vinay suggests clearing out all your Diwali leftovers. “Instead, you can make dosa batter ahead and store in the fridge for quick uttapams loaded with veggies, paneer or tofu. “Omelettes filled with veggies are also easy to make, paired with a slice of sourdough bread or a chapati," she says, adding that it will help to include ingredients such as cucumber, apple, coriander, mint and ginger in your diet.

It’s worth noting that the beverages you consume are just as important as what you eat. While water is your best friend, you can try herb-infused ​water, herbal teas, as well as drinks like cucumber and chia coolers. “This will help reduce bloating and add fibre to your diet," says Agarwal. Vinay’s suggestion is sipping on warm, soothing teas such as ginger, peppermint and chamomile.

Here are two easy recipes that will help you with clean eating post-Diwali:

Protein-packed Pink PulaoRecipe by Suman Agarwal

Protein-packed pink pulao.

IngredientsHalf cup rice, uncooked1 litre fat-free milk (0 to 0.8% fat) to make 100 gms paneerHalf cup frozen peas1 large onion, thinly sliced2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped finelyHalf tsp cumin seedsHalf tsp biryani/pulao masala1 tbsp lemon juiceSalt as per taste1 tbsp ghee

For the pink paste1 medium beetroot, peeled and quartered1 inch piece of ginger, chopped finely1 tbsp thick curd1 tbsp water

Method

1. Rinse the rice and soak for 15 minutes. Drain and keep aside.

2. Heat 1 cup of water in a pan. Add the peas and a pinch of salt. Cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and keep aside.

3. Bring milk to the boil and turn off the flame. Immediately add lemon juice and stir until milk curdles. Strain through a muslin cloth, making sure all the liquid or whey is removed. What remains in the cloth is the paneer.

4.To make a paneer diskette, press down on the paneer by placing a flat weight over it while it is in the muslin cloth. Let it stand for 30 minutes, then remove the diskette from the muslin cloth and cut into small cubes.

5. Heat 2 cups of water in a pan. When the water comes to a boil, add the quartered beetroot and soaked rice.

6. Once the rice is fully cooked, drain the rice and separate the beetroot pieces. Set aside to cool.

7. In a mixer combine the boiled beetroot pieces, ginger, curd and water. Grind to a fine paste.

8. Heat ghee in a pan and add the cumin seeds. Once the seeds begin to splutter, add onions.

9. Sauté the onions till they turn translucent.

10. Add the beetroot paste and cook for 2 minutes.

11. Add paneer cubes, biryani masala and salt.

12. Add cooked rice and boiled peas. Garnish with coriander and serve.

Baked Salmon with asparagus and lemon-garlic sauceRecipe by chef Megha Kohli, independent culinary consultant and chef-partner at Mezze Mambo, New Delhi

Ingredients500 gms salmon fillets ( cut into 3 portions)500 gms fresh asparagus, trimmedHalf tsp saltHalf tsp ground pepper3 tbsp butter1 tbsp extra virgin olive oilHalf tbsp garlic (sliced)1 tsp lemon zest1 tbsp lemon juice

Method 1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Coat a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Place the salmon on one side of the baking sheet and asparagus on the other. Sprinkle the salmon and asparagus with salt and pepper.

3. Heat butter, oil, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice in a small skillet over medium heat until the butter is melted. Drizzle the butter mixture over the salmon and asparagus.

4. Bake until the salmon is cooked through and the asparagus is just tender. Roughly 12 to 15 minutes. Serve with a garnish of your choice.