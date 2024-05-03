The pickle platter of India
SummaryIt’s May, the ideal month for pickle-making, with mango, lime, jackfruit and bayberry in abundance. Lounge brings you pickling ideas from across the country
Precious is the word that pickle maker Inderpreet Kaur Nagpal uses to describe a lemon pickle made from a family recipe 28 years ago when her daughter was born. At the time her husband said, “Let’s do this..."
They decided they would taste it on their daughter’s wedding day—that day will arrive in November, and Nagpal is looking forward to both the occasion and the taste of the well-aged pickle. Everyone has a memory or a story such as this that reveals the myriad ways in which pickle adds spice to Indian life.
Right now is the season for pickling mangoes in most parts of India. Raw mangoes are grated and mixed with sugar for Gujarati chundo, cut into chunks and coated with mustard powder for Andhra avakaya, and sun-dried to make quintessential Punjabi pickles.