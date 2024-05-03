The pickle platter of India

Like the Parsi khatoo-mithoo-tikhoo, Sindhi pickles have a trifecta of flavours. There’s tikho for spicy, khatain for sour, and murbo for murabba or sweet pickle. The golden yellow gathri is a fine balance of tikho and khatain imbued with the heat of whole peppercorn while the sourness of raw mango is rounded off with punchy mustard oil. It is a perfect accompaniment to roti, paratha and thick Sindhi kokee (parathas stuffed with onion and carom seeds). It is a signature delicacy made in summer to last through the year. Chauhan says that summer pickles are traditionally oil-based and those made in winter—turnip is a favourite—are lacto-fermented in water. She traces her origins to Shikarpur in the Sindh province of Pakistan, the pickle capital of that country. Her uncle had a pickle factory there, which was relocated to India post Partition and shut about a decade ago. Now, Chauhan makes pickles at home or buys from the brand Sindh In a Jar. She also recommends kokee.in, which specialises in Sindhi delicacies.