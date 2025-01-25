Ins and outs of dining in 2025
SummaryAs India's dining scene evolves, the traditional norms of eating out are being reshaped by a desire for intimacy, authenticity, and bold flavors
The new year has kicked in, dry January for some is coming to a close and resolutions to eat better, eat healthy are, well... let’s just say they’re still staying resolutions for now. As we settle into 2025, I’d like to take a cue from Instagram to list my version of “ins and outs" in the world of dining out.
Going wide is out, going deep is in: Multi-cuisine is out. Trimming the fat (off menus and concepts) is in. Instead of going wide, restaurateurs and F&B entrepreneurs will go deeper into cuisines and niches, to give us establishments that feel more wholesome. Last year, we saw a flash of this with the opening of spots such as Mumbai’s Across (that champions Nepali cuisine) and Bumipura with a cocktail menu that draws from eight culturally significant Malaysian and Singaporean dishes; Bengaluru’s Kopitiam Lah, India’s first Malaysian eatery and coffee shop, and Gurugram’s The Brook that interprets staples from the Himalayan kitchen, in a glass and on the plate.