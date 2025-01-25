Ins and outs of dining in 2025

The new year has kicked in, dry January for some is coming to a close and resolutions to eat better, eat healthy are, well... let’s just say they’re still staying resolutions for now. As we settle into 2025, I’d like to take a cue from Instagram to list my version of “ins and outs" in the world of dining out.

Going wide is out, going deep is in: Multi-cuisine is out. Trimming the fat (off menus and concepts) is in. Instead of going wide, restaurateurs and F&B entrepreneurs will go deeper into cuisines and niches, to give us establishments that feel more wholesome. Last year, we saw a flash of this with the opening of spots such as Mumbai’s Across (that champions Nepali cuisine) and Bumipura with a cocktail menu that draws from eight culturally significant Malaysian and Singaporean dishes; Bengaluru’s Kopitiam Lah, India’s first Malaysian eatery and coffee shop, and Gurugram’s The Brook that interprets staples from the Himalayan kitchen, in a glass and on the plate.

Fuss is out, fuss-free is in: By the end of the decade, India’s market for eating out and ordering in is set to nearly double to touch ₹9 trillion, from the current ₹5.5 trillion, as per a report by Swiggy and Bain & Co. As we eat outside of our homes more, we’re going to seek conviviality—that comforting blanket of personalised service, soulful food and intimate set-ups that blend friendliness, value and flavour. Hotels and restaurants are going to lose the starch to allow for more intimate, freer dining experiences that don’t intimidate or overwhelm.

Diets are out, protein is in: Driven by the diner’s overwhelming desire to eat better even when eating out, chefs are embracing the reality of us counting our calories and needing more protein. Chefs across cafés and restaurants are going to have to think longer and harder about calorie-efficient, protein options for meat lovers and vegetarians alike.

Industrial is out, artisanal is in: India’s craft food product companies are taking big swings and gaining ground. Niche products like Ishka Farm’s capers are being used in everything from martinis at swish bars in Goa to award-winning chocolate bars by Paul & Mike. The chocolatier and other Indian brands like Manam Chocolate are collecting accolades for their products in India and abroad. Craft coffee maker Nandan Coffee is expanding into standalone cafes, India’s craft cheese scene has new innovations, and homegrown spirits like Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin and Maya Pistola Agavepura will continue to expand to new markets overseas.

Fusion is out, thoughtful third-culture cuisine is in: The era of overdone fusion is making way for a more thoughtful approach to third-culture cuisine—where flavours and techniques from different cultures come together with care and respect. While this has been happening in some pockets across India for sometime, we’re going to see this idea become more mainstream. Two recent examples where innovation meets a deep understanding of culinary traditions are Bengaluru’s Crackle Kitchen helmed by chef Vivek Salunkhe, who serves up bites inspired by his childhood in an omakase-style space and Gurugram’s Banng, a project that brings together Garima Arora of the Michelin-starred Gaa fame and food entrepreneur Riyaaz Amlani to offer inventive takes on Thai cuisine, such as the now Insta-famous Tom Kha Pani Puri.

Clarified cocktails are out, everything else is in: While I love a fat-washed cocktail just like any other bar snob out there, now, I find myself drawn more to everything else a bar has to offer. From its wine programme to craft brews to inventive bar nibbles (Bombay Daak in Mumbai has a Wai Wai dish that I can’t get enough of) and its non-alcoholic offerings. When I was in college, a bar was somewhere you went to drink. Now, they’re places to drink while you soak in good music, conversation, and vibes.

Playing it safe is out, being unapologetically Indian is in: The global dining scene is embracing bold Indian flavours like never before. Indian restaurants abroad are leaning into the essence of Indian cuisine, celebrating its depth, complexity, and sheer audacity. If we’re expected to know what gnocchi or fettuccine is, it’s only fair for diners abroad (and in India too!) start familiarising themselves with non-Anglicised names of Indian dishes. A prime example of this is Semma in New York City, where dishes like Eral Thokku (tiger prawn with green chilli and curry leaves) and Annasi Pazham Scallop (day-boat scallops, pineapple pachadi, jaggery) are mentioned as the main nomenclature on the menu—a small but significant step towards being unapologetically confident about our culinary prowess.

Reservations are in, rocking up without one is out: As a recent Lounge story pointed out, gone are the days when you could casually walk into your favourite restaurant and expect a table. In 2025, dining will become more of an experience worth planning ahead for, with reservations taking centre stage as a way for restaurants to manage demand and expectations. With curated tasting menus, chef-driven concepts, and intimate dining spaces becoming the norm, securing your spot before you step out will be essential.

Giant flamingoes are out, décor rooted in space and time is in: The days of Pinterest-perfect, cookie-cutter restaurant decor are over. Today’s diners are looking for spaces that tell a story—interiors that feel deeply connected to their location, history, and culture. The goal is no longer to impress with over-the-top installations like neon flamingoes or generic Instagrammable corners, but to create an environment that feels intentional and thought-out.

Whether it’s prioritising local authenticity over gimmicks, reserving a spot for a famed culinary experience or dining in spaces that resonate with us, the focus is on depth and meaning. Restaurants are moving away from fleeting trends and embracing their identity unapologetically, through bold Indian flavours, third-culture innovation, or concepts that tell a story.

As diners, we hold the power to shape what’s successful and what’s not—with a great appetite comes great responsibility.

Word of Mouth is a monthly column on dining out and dining well. Smitha Menon is a food journalist and the host of the Big Food Energy podcast. She posts @smitha.men on Instagram.

