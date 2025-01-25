Ins and outs of dining in 2025

Also read: Rakshay Dariwal of Maya Pistola Agavepura is a party starter

Fusion is out, thoughtful third-culture cuisine is in: The era of overdone fusion is making way for a more thoughtful approach to third-culture cuisine—where flavours and techniques from different cultures come together with care and respect. While this has been happening in some pockets across India for sometime, we’re going to see this idea become more mainstream. Two recent examples where innovation meets a deep understanding of culinary traditions are Bengaluru’s Crackle Kitchen helmed by chef Vivek Salunkhe, who serves up bites inspired by his childhood in an omakase-style space and Gurugram’s Banng, a project that brings together Garima Arora of the Michelin-starred Gaa fame and food entrepreneur Riyaaz Amlani to offer inventive takes on Thai cuisine, such as the now Insta-famous Tom Kha Pani Puri.