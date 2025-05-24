Disfrutar versus Noma: A tale of two Michelin meals

Our next stop was Barcelona, where we had reservations to eat at Disfrutar, currently, the top-ranked restaurant in the world. Located in the very heart of Barcelona, behind an unpretentious storefront that gives little indication of the magic that is being wrought inside, this (thanks to its one year waiting list) is one of the hardest tables to get in the world. As an added treat we learned, just before we boarded the flight for Spain, that we were going to be seated in the R&D kitchen in the basement for the “Living Table" experience.